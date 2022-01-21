 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden Eagles look to bounce back after loss
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State

1 p.m. Saturday, Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota

Records: Oral Roberts 9-9, 4-3 Summit League; North Dakota State 7-11, 3-5

Stream: ESPN+, WDAY XTRA

Three storylines

Lippe luck in Fargo: Lippe scored a career-high 46 points in her most recent visit to North Dakota State on Feb. 9, 2020. She also added 11 rebounds in a double-double performance, had four steals and shot 17-of-26 from the field.

Second chances: The Golden Eagles lead the Summit League in offensive rebounding this season with 10.8 per-game.

Scouting the Bison: Heaven Hamling leads all Bison scorers with 13.3 points per game. With conference wins over North Dakota, Denver and Western Illinois, the Bison sit at seventh in the Summit League.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

