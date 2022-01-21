Golden Eagles look to bounce back after loss

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State
1 p.m. Saturday, Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota
Records: Oral Roberts 9-9, 4-3 Summit League; North Dakota State 7-11, 3-5
Stream: ESPN+, WDAY XTRA
Three storylines
Lippe luck in Fargo: Lippe scored a career-high 46 points in her most recent visit to North Dakota State on Feb. 9, 2020. She also added 11 rebounds in a double-double performance, had four steals and shot 17-of-26 from the field.
Second chances: The Golden Eagles lead the Summit League in offensive rebounding this season with 10.8 per-game.
Scouting the Bison: Heaven Hamling leads all Bison scorers with 13.3 points per game. With conference wins over North Dakota, Denver and Western Illinois, the Bison sit at seventh in the Summit League.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World