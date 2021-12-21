Golden Eagles hope to break losing streak against Jackrabbits

South Dakota State at Oral Roberts
5 p.m. Wednesday, Mabee Center, Tulsa
ORU Sports Network
Records: SDSU 5-7, 1-0 Summit, ORU 5-7, 0-1
Three Storylines
Veteran scoring: ORU guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 1,559 career points rank 27th nationally among active scorers.
Breaking the streak: The Golden Eagles look to reverse their luck against the Jackrabbits, who have claimed wins in their past 18 meetings with ORU.
Strong start: The Jackrabbits downed UMKC 85-78 on Monday to start conference play 1-0. SDSU also defeated No. 15 UCLA earlier this season as four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!