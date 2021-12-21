 Skip to main content
Golden Eagles hope to break losing streak against Jackrabbits
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles hope to break losing streak against Jackrabbits

South Dakota State at Oral Roberts

5 p.m. Wednesday, Mabee Center, Tulsa

ORU Sports Network

Records: SDSU 5-7, 1-0 Summit, ORU 5-7, 0-1

Three Storylines

Veteran scoring: ORU guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 1,559 career points rank 27th nationally among active scorers.

Breaking the streak: The Golden Eagles look to reverse their luck against the Jackrabbits, who have claimed wins in their past 18 meetings with ORU.

Strong start: The Jackrabbits downed UMKC 85-78 on Monday to start conference play 1-0. SDSU also defeated No. 15 UCLA earlier this season as four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

