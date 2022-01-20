Golden Eagles force their way past North Dakota on 'Star Wars Night'

The force was with Oral Roberts’ men Thursday night at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles, celebrating their “Star Wars Night” before a crowd of spectators donning their favorite Star Wars-related attire while wielding faux lightsabers — and yes, even baby Yoda — defeated North Dakota 80-76 to move to 7-1 in conference play.

The ORU band’s rock rendition of John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates” complimented the back-and-forth duel between the Golden Eagles and the troublesome Hawks, who entered the match winless in the Summit League and 4-14 overall.

“You need to have the grit in order to win a basketball game,” ORU coach Paul Mills said, “and if you just come in and think things are gonna be easy and you don’t think the other team’s going to fight and you don’t respect your opponent, you’re gonna end up losing.

“It’s our guys’ job to continue to fight, and I thought they did,” Mills said.

With the game tied at 76 apiece, Max Abmas, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer who had been held scoreless during the second half, connected on the go-ahead mid-range floater to put ORU ahead with 35 seconds remaining in regulation.