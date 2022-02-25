Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Pacers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Tre Mann finished with 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid in the series with its first win in Indiana since March 2019. The Thunder lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix the night before.

Former Oklahoma Sooner Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 29 points. Rookie Isaiah Jackson had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks as Indiana lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Gilgeous-Alexandder repeatedly got past Indiana’s defenders on drives to the basket. He beat them the same way at the end.

Indiana had a chance to tie it with 10 seconds to go, but Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer was an airball. The Thunder grabbed the rebound, made 1-of-2 free throws, grabbed the offensive rebound and ran out the clock.

It looked as if the Pacers were in control when they scored 10 straight to take a 113-105 lead.