Gilgeous-Alexander hits 3 at buzzer, Thunder beats Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander was quiet as a scorer until the fourth quarter. He scored a layup and a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 93-86 lead.

Oklahoma City led for most of the quarter, but the Clippers took the lead late. Los Angeles led 103-101 with Justise Winslow at the line in the closing seconds. Winslow missed both free throws and the Thunder rebounded and called timeout to set up their final play.

Tip-ins

Clippers: Winslow got his first start of the season for the Clippers. He finished with nine points and nine rebounds. ... Nicolas Batum returned after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle. He scored 12 points.

Thunder: Rookie Aaron Wiggins started in place of Darius Bazley. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before the game that the situation was fluid and the team wanted to try different combinations to find out what works. Bazley scored 10 points in 24 minutes. Wiggins scored five points in 18 minutes.

Up next

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Thunder: At Memphis on Monday night.