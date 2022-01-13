Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort lead Thunder past Nets

NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Lu Dort scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-109 on Thursday night

Rookie guard Josh Giddey added 19 points for the Thunder, who jumped on a weary Nets team to snap a five-game losing streak with their first victory in 2022. They hadn't won since beating New York at home on New Year's Eve.

But with NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant resting, the Thunder led comfortably for most of the last three quarters and improved to 14-27 at the midpoint of their schedule.

James Harden had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, who couldn't muster enough energy after their 138-112 rout of the East-leading Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night.

They had Kyrie Irving for that game but not Thursday, as he remains ineligible to play in New York City while unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

That left only Harden among the Nets' Big Three, playing with two rookie starters and two more playing key roles off the bench.

Cam Thomas, one of the rookie reserves, added 21 points. Brooklyn fell to 11-11 at home.