Fields scores 13 as Cowgirls roll past Rice

HOUSTON -- Scoring surges in the second and fourth quarters lifted Oklahoma State’s women to a 68-48 win against Rice on the road Saturday.

A 12-point run by the visiting Cowgirls sunk Rice into a 14-point deficit in the second quarter, from which the Owls did not recover in the first half as OSU took a 49-35 advantage.

Rice pressured OSU’s lead by outscoring the Cowgirls 20-18 in the third period, but an OSU 9-point run to open the fourth period kept Rice’s comeback attempt from materializing as the Cowgirls cruised to the 20-point win at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Junior guard Lauren Fields paced the Cowgirls with 13 points, while Rice’s Ashlee Austin led all scorers and rebounds with 17 and 9. Owls teammate Katelyn Crosthwait trailed Austin with 15 points.

OSU takes a five-day break before heading to Las Vegas for the South Point Shootout, where the Cowgirls will play Green Bay and Tennessee on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

OSU 68, RICE 48