Elijah Lufile, Issac McBride spark ORU's rally past Kansas City

Saturday's promotion at Mabee Center was '80s Night, and Oral Roberts center Elijah Lufile turned in a Mark Acres-type performance.

Acres produced many double-doubles during his ORU career in the '80s before playing in the NBA. The 6-foot-7 Lufile came off the bench and delivered his second consecutive double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, including eight on the offensive boards.

Lufile's effort helped ORU rally from a 14-point deficit as the Golden Eagles overcame subpar free-throw shooting and 3-point defense to defeat Kansas City 91-86.

"He's such a force down there, as far as his ability to offensive rebound and does a good job of finishing around the rim," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "You've seen him become more consistent; he's gotten better as the year progressed."

Issac McBride also was a big factor coming off the bench with 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

"He's obviously really gifted and can make some plays," Mills said.

Max Abmas was ORU's top scorer with 19 points, followed by Francis Lacis with 18, including 4-of-6 on 3s.