Elijah Lufile, Issac McBride spark ORU's rally past Kansas City

Saturday's promotion at Mabee Center was '80s Night, and Oral Roberts center Elijah Lufile turned in a Mark Acres-type performance.
Acres produced many double-doubles during his ORU career in the '80s before playing in the NBA. The 6-foot-7 Lufile came off the bench and delivered his second consecutive double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, including eight on the offensive boards.
Lufile's effort helped ORU rally from a 14-point deficit as the Golden Eagles overcame subpar free-throw shooting and 3-point defense to defeat Kansas City 91-86.
"He's such a force down there, as far as his ability to offensive rebound and does a good job of finishing around the rim," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "You've seen him become more consistent; he's gotten better as the year progressed."
Issac McBride also was a big factor coming off the bench with 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
"He's obviously really gifted and can make some plays," Mills said.
Max Abmas was ORU's top scorer with 19 points, followed by Francis Lacis with 18, including 4-of-6 on 3s.
ORU (17-8, 11-3 Summit League), which stayed ahead of the Roos (16-10, 9-5) in a battle for second place in the conference, was 25-of-42 on free throws and allowed KC to shoot 13-of-23 on 3s. ORU warmed up beyond the arc in the second half as it went 6-of-10 after going 2-of-12 before intermission.
The Golden Eagles survived a hot shooting night by the Roos' Evan Gilyard II, who had 29 points with 6-of-8 on 3s.
ORU won the game with an 11-5 run over the last 100 seconds. Kareem Thompson had a driving basket to take an 82-81 lead with 1:40 left, and he added another 30 seconds later after a steal. ORU then made only 1-of-4 free throws to leave the door open, and KC's Marvin Nesbitt Jr. drilled a 3-pointer that cut ORU's lead to 85-84 with 24.6 seconds remaining.
McBride was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and made two free throws that were answered eight seconds later by Nesbitt's basket.
Abmas made 1-of-2 free throws with 12.7 seconds left and then KC's Anderson Kopp missed a 3. Thompson was fouled on the rebound, but couldn't seal the deal as he split two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining for an 89-86 lead.
ORU then fouled Gilyard before he could launch a tying 3. Gilyard missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and the Roos knocked the rebound out of bounds. McBride was fouled on the inbounds pass and made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to clinch the outcome.
The Golden Eagles trailed all of the first half, falling behind by as many as 14, before cutting their deficit to 45-35 going into intermission.
"They really punched us in the mouth," Mills said about the Roos' hot start.
ORU took its first lead at 57-56 on Thompson's layup with 12:30 remaining. The Golden Eagles built their lead up to 70-63 before Gilyard ignited a 16-4 run as he scored his team's next 11 points and the Roos eventually led 79-74 before Abmas connected on a 3 that reignited ORU for the stretch run.
"You're not going to win a lot of games missing 17 free throws and defending the arc in the manner that we did, we were fortunate to have an opportunity to pull one out," Mills said.
But he added, "I'm just really proud of the guys and their resiliency."
ORAL ROBERTS 91, UMKC 86
UMKC (16-10): Allick 2-4 4-4 8, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Gilyard 11-22 1-3 29, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Nesbitt 7-11 2-2 17, Lamar 4-9 1-2 11, Boser 2-2 0-0 6, Allen 1-1 1-5 3, Barnes 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 32-62 9-17 86.
ORAL ROBERTS (17-8): Lacis 6-8 2-4 18, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Abmas 5-14 7-10 19, Jurgens 1-3 1-4 3, Thompson 3-7 4-7 10, Lufile 6-6 5-10 17, McBride 5-10 4-5 16, Phipps 3-9 2-2 8, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 25-42 91.
Halftime: UMKC 45-35. 3-point goals: UMKC 13-23 (Gilyard 6-8, Boser 2-2, Lamar 2-4, Kopp 2-5, Nesbitt 1-1, Allick 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Chapman 0-1), ORU 8-22 (Lacis 4-6, McBride 2-3, Abmas 2-9, Phipps 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Fouled out: Lamar, Allen. Rebounds: UMKC 28 (Nesbitt 13), ORU 36 (Lufile 15). Assists: UMKC 13 (Gilyard 5), ORU 11 (McBride 4). Total fouls: UMKC 28, ORU 15. A: 4,453 (11,300).