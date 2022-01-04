Cowgirls close four-game homestand with two-loss Kansas State

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher Iba-Arena

ESPN+; KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: Kansas State 11-2, 1-0 Big 12; OSU 5-5, 0-1 Big 12

Three storylines

Pesky Fields: Lauren Fields had a season-high four steals in Sunday’s 62-51 loss to No. 12 Texas. Fields enters Wednesday with 26 steals on the season and 2.9 steals per game, leading the Big 12 in each category. The junior guard ranks 30th nationally in steals per game.

Turning tide: OSU has bucked the trend and taken three of its past four meetings with the Wildcats. Prior to the Cowgirls recent streak, OSU was 2-7 against Kansas State over a nine-game stretch from January 2015 to March 2019. The Wildcats hold the lead in the all-time series, 40-36.