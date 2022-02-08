Cowboys see late charge fall short at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State was down 13 points to TCU with just seven minutes left in Tuesday night's game before Isaac Likekele spurred a Cowboys charge that ultimately just fell short, sending OSU to a 77-73 defeat.
TCU led 69-56 after a short jumper by Damion Baugh in the paint, but the Horned Frogs managed just two made baskets the rest of the way.
Moussa Cissee started the OSU push with a dunk. After TCU's Eddie Lampkin made a free throw, Likeke scored seven points in an 11-0 run by the Cowboys that trimmed the deficit to a point at 70-69. Baugh finally ended TCU's drought with a runner from the free-throw line with 1:44 left. Avery Anderson III twice pulled OSU back within two points, but the Cowboys could never tie the score.
Likekele scored 19 points, and Anderson added 14 for Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7 Big 12). The Cowboys were just 5-of-10 from the free-throw line compared to 18-of-23 for TCU.
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored a career-high 19 points for the Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-4), and Lampkin had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Emanuel Miller added 16 points and Baugh had 15 points and eight assists for TCU, which is off to its best conference start through nine games since going 5-4 in the 2003-04 season in Conference USA.
TCU plays at No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday in the first of six Top-25 matchups over its final nine games. Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.
TCU 77, OKLAHOMA STATE 73
OKLAHOMA ST. (11-12): Cisse 4-6 1-2 9, Anderson 5-13 1-2 14, Likekele 9-12 1-2 19, Thompson 4-11 1-2 9, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Ke.Boone 1-6 0-0 3, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Moncrieffe 0-0 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-63 5-10 73.
TCU (16-5): Miller 6-12 3-4 16, O'Bannon 6-9 4-4 19, Lampkin 3-8 4-6 10, Baugh 5-14 4-5 15, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3, Peavy 4-7 0-0 8, Cork 0-0 3-4 3, Coles 1-4 0-0 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 18-23 77.
Halftime: TCU 39-32. 3-point goals: Oklahoma St. 6-17 (Anderson 3-5, Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 1-5, Thompson 0-2), TCU 7-20 (O'Bannon 3-6, Farabello 1-1, Coles 1-2, Miller 1-3, Baugh 1-7, Peavy 0-1). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 23 (Cisse, Likekele 6), TCU 31 (Lampkin 12). Assists: Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 5), TCU 16 (Baugh 8). Total fouls: Oklahoma St. 19, TCU 13. A: 5,246 (6,800).