Cowboys see late charge fall short at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State was down 13 points to TCU with just seven minutes left in Tuesday night's game before Isaac Likekele spurred a Cowboys charge that ultimately just fell short, sending OSU to a 77-73 defeat.

TCU led 69-56 after a short jumper by Damion Baugh in the paint, but the Horned Frogs managed just two made baskets the rest of the way.

Moussa Cissee started the OSU push with a dunk. After TCU's Eddie Lampkin made a free throw, Likeke scored seven points in an 11-0 run by the Cowboys that trimmed the deficit to a point at 70-69. Baugh finally ended TCU's drought with a runner from the free-throw line with 1:44 left. Avery Anderson III twice pulled OSU back within two points, but the Cowboys could never tie the score.

Likekele scored 19 points, and Anderson added 14 for Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7 Big 12). The Cowboys were just 5-of-10 from the free-throw line compared to 18-of-23 for TCU.