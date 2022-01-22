Cowboys can't overcome Longhorns despite defensive effort

AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma State couldn't pull off another upset on Saturday as No. 23 Texas made its free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 56-51 win.

Texas didn't shoot the ball well and handled it sloppily at times. But when the Longhorns needed determination and skill, they were able to summon both. Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining to snap a two-game losing streak.

"I'm proud of our guys for responding the right way," said OSU head coach Mike Boynton, whose team saw Texas open the game on a 13-0 run. "But you dig yourself that big a hole on the road in this league and an already difficult task becomes that much greater."

The Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12 ) won despite going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. They were coming off losses to No. 15 Iowa State and Kansas State.

Texas overcame 36.7% shooting and 20 turnovers that matched a season high — four in the final 3:13. Oklahoma State made 12 steals, six by Rondel Walker.

"We're so excited about this win," forward Timmy Allen said. "That's all that really mattered, no matter how we got it done."