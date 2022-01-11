Cold-shooting Sooners fall to Longhorns on the road

AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night.

Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away.

Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece.

Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.

Texas coach Chris Beard cited a lack of aggression after the Longhorns shot just seven free throws during a loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Longhorns hit 18-of-24 from the line against Oklahoma.

A swarming defense produced 11 steals and limited Oklahoma to one 3-point basket in 13 attempts.

Texas held Oklahoma scoreless for six minutes, made an 11-0 push, and took a 33-21 halftime lead.

Jones flourished during the half for Texas with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and two steals, one that he converted into a breakaway dunk.