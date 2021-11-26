Bryce Williams leads OSU's escape past ORU in OT thriller

For the third consecutive season, Oklahoma State prevailed in a basketball thriller against Oral Roberts.
After winning the previous two meetings by five points in regulation, OSU needed overtime Friday afternoon to come away with a 78-77 victory before a modified sellout crowd of 6,094 fans at Mabee Center despite Max Abmas' season-high 29 points for ORU.
"Heck of a basketball game, in my mind," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "(ORU) Coach Mills, I've said before, has done a tremendous job here re-establishing a winning mindset. And obviously he's got a star player (Abmas) who everybody understands how to play around. He did what star players do, he put his team into position to come out with a win. I'm glad our guys made enough plays down the stretch to essentially escape and get one in the win column."
This game came down to the final possession as ORU's Trey Phipps missed an open 3-pointer as time expired.
"If you would have told me before the game that you're going to get Trey Phipps a wide-open 3 in order to win it, I would've said we're winning that game 90 out of 100 times," Mills said. "This was one of those 10 where it didn't happen."
Bryce Williams led OSU (6-1) with 21 points, including all of the Cowboys' six in OT. His final basket with 1:10 left gave OSU a 78-75 lead. ORU's Kareem Thompson scored his only basket with 47 seconds left, and then the Golden Eagles came up with a defensive stop to set up the final play. ORU couldn't spring Abmas or DJ Weaver for a shot and with time running out, Phipps was open for trey that was short.
Williams' defense on Abmas was a key factor on the final play.
"He (Williams) was pretty determined that he (Abmas) wasn't going to get a shot off," Boynton said "That's the kind of pride he has. He knew what the moment meant. I didn't want Trey Phipps to get that open of a look. I wish it was a little more contested, but obviously he wasn't prepared to take that shot at the moment. He thought Abmas was going to shoot it regardless."
Abmas, the defending NCAA scoring leader, was 7-of-12 on treys as he played all 45 minutes, and Weaver added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Weaver had 14 points in the first 8½ minutes of the second half to turn a 34-31 deficit into a nine-point lead.
Isaac Likekele added 13 points with nine rebounds and Kalib Boone 11 points for OSU.
ORU led for a majority of the game, including 57-48 after a Phipps basket with 11:27 left. OSU roared back with a 21-7 run for a 69-64 advantage with three minutes remaining. Abmas answered with a 3, and ORU eventually tied the game at 72 on Weaver's basket with 35 seconds left. After Weaver missed a free throw that would've completed a three-point play, OSU's Keylan Boone missed a jumper in the final seconds and the game headed into OT.
Elijah Lufile made 1-of-2 free throws with 2:18 left in OT to give ORU its final lead at 75-74 before Williams answered with his last two decisive jumpers.
The game, played before ORU's first home sellout since 1997, ended better than it started for the Cowboys, who missed 12 of their first 13 shots while Abmas made a trio of 3s and scored all of ORU's points in an opening 11-2 run.
ORU protected that lead for most of the first half. Issac McBride's jumper made it 28-23 with 3:33 left before OSU pulled ahead with a 9-0 run that was ignited by Bryce Thompson's jumper.
Likekele followed with a tying 3 and Kalib Boone made a turn-around jumper to give OSU the lead with 1:47 left. Rondel Walker scored off an alley-oop pass from Likekele before Abmas ended the run with a trey. Thompson' 18-foot jumper as time expired sent OSU into halftime with a 34-31 advantage despite Abmas being 5-of-6 on 3s.
And then the second half and overtime played out similarily as the first half, leaving ORU just short for a third year in a row against the Cowboys.
"At the end of the day there's a big difference between playing people close and actually winning the game," Mills said. "A lot of people can play people close and that's what we've done, but that's not the objective obviously."
OSU 78, ORU 77, OT
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1): Moncrieffe 2-7 0-0 4, Cisse 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 3-8 0-1 6, Likekele 6-8 0-0 13, B.Thompson 4-12 0-0 8, Walker 2-5 0-0 4, Ke.Boone 1-6 3-5 5, B.Williams 7-12 6-6 21, Ka.Boone 5-11 1-2 11, Smith 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-78 10-14 78.
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3): Lacis 5-9 0-0 13, Weaver 8-16 1-2 20, Abmas 10-22 2-2 29, Jurgens 1-5 3-6 5, K.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Phipps 1-4 1-2 3, McBride 2-5 0-0 4, Lufile 0-1 1-2 1, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-14 77.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 34-31. 3-point goals: Oklahoma St. 2-16 (Likekele 1-1, B.Williams 1-4, Moncrieffe 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Ke.Boone 0-2, Walker 0-2, B.Thompson 0-4), Oral Roberts 13-33 (Abmas 7-12, Lacis 3-5, Weaver 3-9, McBride 0-1, K.Thompson 0-1, Phipps 0-2, Jurgens 0-3). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 46 (Likekele 9), Oral Roberts 34 (Lacis, Weaver 7). Assists: Oklahoma St. 9 (Likekele, B.Williams 3), Oral Roberts 15 (Lacis 5). Total fouls: Oklahoma St. 17, Oral Roberts 18. Fouled out: Lacis. A: 6,094 (11,300).