Bryce Williams leads OSU's escape past ORU in OT thriller

For the third consecutive season, Oklahoma State prevailed in a basketball thriller against Oral Roberts.

After winning the previous two meetings by five points in regulation, OSU needed overtime Friday afternoon to come away with a 78-77 victory before a modified sellout crowd of 6,094 fans at Mabee Center despite Max Abmas' season-high 29 points for ORU.

"Heck of a basketball game, in my mind," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "(ORU) Coach Mills, I've said before, has done a tremendous job here re-establishing a winning mindset. And obviously he's got a star player (Abmas) who everybody understands how to play around. He did what star players do, he put his team into position to come out with a win. I'm glad our guys made enough plays down the stretch to essentially escape and get one in the win column."

This game came down to the final possession as ORU's Trey Phipps missed an open 3-pointer as time expired.

"If you would have told me before the game that you're going to get Trey Phipps a wide-open 3 in order to win it, I would've said we're winning that game 90 out of 100 times," Mills said. "This was one of those 10 where it didn't happen."