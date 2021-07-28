 Skip to main content
All-State update: Boys basketball set Thursday night
Webster vs Grove (copy)

Anthony Pritchard will be joined by Webster teammate Martwon Taylor on the Large East roster at the All-State games on Thursday night at Jenks.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Thursday

Up next: Boys basketball, 7 p.m. (small) and 8:30 p.m. (large) at Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks. Tickets: $5

Rosters

Large East

Xavier Brown, Muskogee; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Jake Gendron, Bishop Kelley; Xavier Glenn, Bixby; Caison Hartloff, Claremore; Kyler Mann, Owasso; Anthony Pritchard and Martwon Taylor, Webster; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa; Marquel Sutton, Will Rogers

Coaches: Brandon Maddux, Coweta (head); Todd Anderson, Collinsville

Small East

Martell Davis, Varnum; Dallen Forsythe, Dale; Trey Gaines, Beggs; Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union; Garrett Long, Adair; Trayson Miller, Roff; Chad Milne, Allen; Brayden Oglesby, Howe; Jayse Ward, Whitesboro; Trey'Von Brown, Hugo

Coaches: Jeff Fry, Braggs (head); Jon Hadley, Varnum

Large West

Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher; Brandon Cowan and Donquez Dawsey, Lawton MacArthur; James Locke, Carl Albert; Matthew Stone, Kingfisher; Anthony Turner, Classen SAS; James Locke and Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert; Jaylan White and Caelin Hearne, Norman North

Coaches: Ryan Caldwell, Pauls Valley (head); Jeff Williamson, Woodward

Small West

T.J. Bennett, Garber; Nick Burchfield, Minco; Cole Cathcart, Hooker; Tyson Eastwood, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian; Ahmad Kennedy, OKC Star Spencer; Ethan Pyron, Arapaho-Butler; Cooper Shirley, Minco; Luke Winslow, Christian Heritage; Ryan Kelly, Snyder

Coaches: Roger Raper, Purcell (head); Matt Jones, Luther

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

