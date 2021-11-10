 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abmas scores 20, but ORU men fall to Colorado State on the road
0 Comments

Abmas scores 20, but ORU men fall to Colorado State on the road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts could not slow down Colorado State in the second half, as the Golden Eagles dropped their season opener, 109-80, in men's basketball Tuesday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.

ORU was outscored 59-37 in the final 20 minutes.

A 3-pointer from newcomer Issac McBride gave ORU a 15-13 lead about eight minutes into the game, but the Rams answered with a 12-4 run over the next two minutes to jump in front 25-19. The Golden Eagles cut the margin to two, 26-24, as McBride knocked home his second triple of the night, but the Rams scored eight straight point in a span of 2:39 for a double-digit advantage, 34-24.

ORU closed the gap with a 7-0 run as DeShang Weaver drained a 3-pointer from the wing and Francis Lacis capped the run with an offensive rebound and put-back. The Golden Eagles pulled within two and stayed in striking distance as Max Abmas scored his team's final seven of the half, as ORU headed into the break trailing 50-43.

Abmas finally converted from long range early in the second half as the junior made it a two-possession game, 52-46. Colorado State went on a 10-3 run, and took control of the action as it limited the Golden Eagles' to just five points in a seven-minute span, pushing the margin to 86-57.

The Rams shot 67 percent from the floor in the second half.

Abmas finished with 20 points to leads ORU, his 30th career game scoring at least 20.

For Colorado State, John Tonje had a career-best 31 points as he shot 10-of-14 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws.

ORU returns to the Mabee Center court for its home opener on Nov. 12 against Southwestern Christian at 7 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden hails NBA's Bucks for championship and activism
Basketball

Biden hails NBA's Bucks for championship and activism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Monday, praising team members not just for their achievements on the court, but also for their efforts to promote coronavirus vaccinations and for speaking out after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News