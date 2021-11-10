Abmas scores 20, but ORU men fall to Colorado State on the road

Oral Roberts could not slow down Colorado State in the second half, as the Golden Eagles dropped their season opener, 109-80, in men's basketball Tuesday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.

ORU was outscored 59-37 in the final 20 minutes.

A 3-pointer from newcomer Issac McBride gave ORU a 15-13 lead about eight minutes into the game, but the Rams answered with a 12-4 run over the next two minutes to jump in front 25-19. The Golden Eagles cut the margin to two, 26-24, as McBride knocked home his second triple of the night, but the Rams scored eight straight point in a span of 2:39 for a double-digit advantage, 34-24.

ORU closed the gap with a 7-0 run as DeShang Weaver drained a 3-pointer from the wing and Francis Lacis capped the run with an offensive rebound and put-back. The Golden Eagles pulled within two and stayed in striking distance as Max Abmas scored his team's final seven of the half, as ORU headed into the break trailing 50-43.

Abmas finally converted from long range early in the second half as the junior made it a two-possession game, 52-46. Colorado State went on a 10-3 run, and took control of the action as it limited the Golden Eagles' to just five points in a seven-minute span, pushing the margin to 86-57.