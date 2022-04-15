Watch now: Ryan Ward's homer rallies Drillers past Sod Poodles before sellout crowd

Tulsa Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward emerged as an intriguing prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a breakout 2021 season.

Ward’s power blossomed as he batted .278 with 27 homers and 84 RBIs for High-A Great Lakes. His homer total ranked second in the Midwest League behind current Drillers teammate Andy Pages.

On Friday night, Ward’s two-run homer capped an eighth-inning rally that lifted the Drillers past the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 before a sellout crowd of 7,972 at ONEOK Field.

“That was a thrill, that was very exciting,” Ward said. “My adrenaline was pumping for sure. Everyone was happy for me in the dugout. It was a great experience.”

For much of the night it seemed as if the Sod Poodles (3-4) were on their way to a third win in four games over the Drillers (5-2).

Amarillo had led since Jancarlos Cintron’s second-inning homer and took a 3-1 advantage into the eighth.

Devin Mann ignited the Drillers’ rally when he lined a leadoff double down the left-field line off reliever Jeff Bain (2-1) and moved to third on a wild pitch. James Outman then drew a walk. Pages then narrowly missed a go-ahead homer when his drive hooked on the foul side of the left-field pole before he struck out.

Michael Busch followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in Mann. That brought up the left-handed hitting Ward, whose line drive barely cleared the left-field fence and the outstretched glove of leaping outfielder Eduardo Diaz, who was shaken up on the play.

“I was just looking for something up that I thought I could handle,” Ward said. “He gave me a first-pitch fastball up, I took a hack at it and it got over the fence.”

A night earlier, Ward broke out of a 1-for-15 start to the season with a leadoff homer in the ninth that started a rally from a five-run deficit that made it exciting but just fell short.

“It definitely sent me in the right direction,” Ward said. “The first couple games I struggled, I made a couple of swing adjustments I didn’t really notice but my hitting coach (Brett Pill) did. And then everything started clicking last night and I hope to continue that.”

Swing adjustments also were a key to Ward’s big 2021 season — his first full year in the minors after being an eighth-round draft choice by the Dodgers in 2019 following three years at Bryant University (Rhode Island).

“I made a lot of swing changes going into last year as well,” Ward said. “I went from no leg kick to having a leg kick. I learned different bat paths and everything kind of just started clicking during the season; it gave me a lot more power trying to get the ball up in the air.”

Austin Drury (1-0) retired all six batters he faced to pick up the win Friday as four Drillers pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and a three-hitter.

DRILLERS 4, SOD POODLES 3

Amarillo;110;001;000;—;3;3;3

Tulsa;100;000;03x;—;4;5;3

Cecconi, de Geus (6), Bain (8) and Yerzy, Centeno (5); Beeter, Hagenman (4), Robertson (6), Drury (8) and Taylor. W: Drury (1-0). L: Bain (2-1). HR: Amarillo, Cintron (1), Cedeno (2); Tulsa, Ward (2). RBI: Amarillo, Fletcher (10), Cintron (3), Cedeno (7); Tulsa, Ward 2 (4), Pages (6), Busch (9). E: Amarillo, Diaz (1), Yerzy (1), Dalesandro (2); Tulsa, Lewis (1), Hagenman (1), Mann (1). LOB: Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4. T: 2:31. A: 7,972.

