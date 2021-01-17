Watch Now: 6-year-old Tulsan gets emotional when his favorite player is traded to his favorite team

For Tulsa resident Carmelo Rios, 2021 has gotten off to an incredible start.

His favorite baseball player, Francisco Lindor, was recently traded to his favorite team, the New York Mets — a big deal to any sports fan, but especially to this 6-year-old.

“I’m almost about to cry right now,” Carmelo said in an emotional reaction captured on video by his dad, Felix.

The video went viral and was seen by Lindor, who was apparently touched by Carmelo’s response. That led to a video call between them, orchestrated by the Mets and posted to their social media accounts.

“I finally get to meet you,” an elated Carmelo said, wearing a Lindor jersey. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and I finally get to meet you, Francisco Lindor.”

Lindor, a four-time All-Star shortstop who had spent his entire MLB career with the Cleveland Indians, appeared genuinely affected by the exchange.

“You were crying because I’m coming (to the Mets) and I was almost crying because I’m happy you are very excited,” Lindor said. “You brought a lot of emotions to me, and not just to me but my fiancée and my whole entire family and my friends.”