Tulsa squad trying to represent Oklahoma in Little League World Series

Finley Kouplen’s greatest dream has been to go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Now the 12-year-old has a chance to fulfill that dream as part of the Tulsa National Little League team that will be competing in the Southwest Regional Tournament starting Thursday in Waco, Texas, for a chance to represent Oklahoma in Williamsport for the first time since 1988.

In Sunday School class almost a year ago, Finley's teacher asked him, "What’s your dream? What do you want to accomplish in the next year?”

“And I said, ‘I want to be on a Little League team with my friends.’ And that actually came true,” he said.

His dad, Sean Kouplen, the team’s coach, said he was touched by Finley’s desire to play. And he and his wife, Angela, knew their son couldn’t compete in Little League forever.

“He’s only going to be 12 years old one time,” Kouplen said. “And if we’re ever going to do it, we’ve got to do it now. … My father was my coach growing up and we had great memories together. And so my goal has been to share those same memories with my son.”

So despite the family's busy schedule — Sean is chairman and CEO of Regent Bank, while Angela is the interim chief information officer at the University of Tulsa — their son's dream became their goal.

Kouplen, also a former state secretary of commerce, was chosen to coach the Tulsa National Little League team as a longtime youth coach in the area, but he didn’t have a say in the roster’s construction, as the players were selected by area coaches and baseball professionals after an open tryout.

For Little League-sanctioned baseball, teams are created based on districts. According to Tulsa National Little League’s website, any players who attend Jenks or Union schools are eligible, and players who attend Broken Arrow, Bixby, area private schools or Tulsa Public Schools are eligible if their primary address or school they attend is within the league's district boundary.

The team's roster is filled with youths who have played together for a only few months, so creating camaraderie has been a focal point for Kouplen and his assistant coaches.

“The main thing is the experience they get to have with each other,” he said.

Kouplen said the kids' biggest interests are staying in a hotel room with each other and playing baseball together.

Tulsa’s team has been creating friendships, but also practicing three days a week in preparation for the regional tournament, where it hopes to win and represent Oklahoma in Williamsport once again.

“I’m hoping we have enough pitchers to make it through,” Finley said. “Battling the heat will be a big factor down there. It’s just whoever can play the best and I think we got a real good shot at it.”