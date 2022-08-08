Tulsa Little League team advances to Southwest Region final on ESPN

The Tulsa National Little League team competing in the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas has advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Wylie, Texas on Monday. Tulsa will face Pearland, Texas, at noon Tuesday, televised on ESPN. The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the Little League World Series beginning on August 17 in Williamsport, Pa.

Tulsa edged out Wylie despite collecting only two hits by capitalizing on mistakes. Aiden Leathers scored the first run for Tulsa after walking to lead off the second inning, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt from Isaiah Jarvis, moving to third on a wild pitch, and scoring on an error. Aidan Burleson scored what was ultimately the winning run on a third-inning steal of home. Myles McCarty scored Wylie's only run on a home run leading off the third inning.

Tulsa opened the Southwest Region tournament with a 10-0 win over Three Rivers Colo. on Aug. 4, then moved to the bottom half of the bracket with a 3-2 loss to Wylie on Aug. 5. The team followed that up with a 15-7 win over White Hall, Ark. on Aug. 6, and a 4-3 win over Starkville, Miss. Sunday to avoid elimination.