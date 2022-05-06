Tulsa Drillers update: Wichita sweeps doubleheader as Matt Wallner stars

Saturday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge, Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Bobby Miller (0-1, 5.40 ERA); Wichita, TBD.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Friday's games

Wichita's Matt Wallner went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs — including a pair with a two-run homer — as the Wind Surge won won 10-0 in Game 2 of a doubleheader Friday night to complete a sweep of Tulsa at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita pitching held the Drillers to just four hits in the win. The Wind Surge broke open a close game with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the opener, Wichita right fielder Wallner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, and Tulsa could never catch up as the Wind Surge posted a 7-2 victory.

Michael Busch accounted for Tulsa's only runs as he hit a two-run homer to left field in the third inning, scoring catcher Hunter Feduccia and cutting Wichita's lead to 5-2.

In a brother-vs.-brother starting pitcher matchup, Wichita's Louie Varland bested Tulsa's Gus Varland, picking up the win with five solid innings.

Game 1

WICHITA 7, TULSA 2

Tulsa;002;000;0;--;2;5;0

Wichita;321;100;X;--;7;12;0

G. Varland, Robertson (4), Leasure (5), Martinez (6) and Feduccia; L. Varland, Sherff (6), Sisk (7)and Isola. W: L. Varland (3-1). L: G. Varland (0-3). HR: TUL, Busch (9), WIC, Wallner (5), Steer (2). RBI: TUL, Busch 2 (22); WIC, Julien 2 (7), Steer 2 (15), Wallner 3 (15). DP: Tulsa 1, Wichita 1. Time: 1:49.

Game 2

WICHITA 10, TULSA 0

Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;4;2

Wichita;010;108;X;--;10;11;0

Beeter, Gamboa (5), Dodson (6) and Betts; Canterino, Gross (5), Schulfer (6) and Bechtold. W: Gross (1-0). L: Better (0-1). S: Schulfer (4). HR: WIC, Wallner (6), Bechtold (3). RBI: WIC, Bechtold 2 (11), Isola (13), Julien 2 (9), Martin (7), Wallner 4 (19). LOB: Tulsa 7, Wichita 7. Time: 2:08. A: 3,317.