Tulsa Drillers update: Wichita scores in bottom of ninth to claim 5-4 victory

Sunday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge, doubleheader, Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Game 1 — Tulsa, TBD; Wichita, TBD. Game 2 — Tulsa, Michael Grove (0-1, 2.92 ERA); Wichita, TBD.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Saturday's game

Tulsa fell to Wichita again Saturday night as Matt Wallner's run-scoring double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Wind Surge to a 5-4 victory at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Jacob Amaya had tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third as he drove in the first Tulsa run with a double to center. After a run scored on a fielder's choice by Michael Busch, James Outman singled to center to score Amaya and give the Drillers a 3-1 lead.

Wichita scored twice in the bottom of the third to tie the game, then Tulsa's Devin Mann and Wichita's Spencer Steer traded homers in the fourth to make it 4-4.

Steer finished the game with a run-scoring double in the first and a pair of solo homers for the Wind Surge.

WICHITA 5, TULSA 4

Tulsa;003;100;000;--;4;6;3

Wichita;102;100;001;--;5;7;2

Knack, Rooney (3), Washington (7), Zuniga (8) and Feduccia; Woods Richardson, Funderburk (6), German (8), Viza (9) and Bechtold. W: Viza (5-0). L: Zuniga (1-1). HR: TUL, Mann (1); WIC, Steer 2(4). RBI: TUL, Amaya (12), Busch (23), Outman (11), Mann (4); WIC, Steer 3 (18), Helman (14), Wallner (20). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Tulsa 9, Wichita 9. Time: 2:41. A: 3,544.

Friday's games

Wichita's Matt Wallner went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs — including a pair with a two-run homer — as the Wind Surge won won 10-0 in Game 2 of a doubleheader Friday night to complete a sweep of Tulsa at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita pitching held the Drillers to just four hits in the win. The Wind Surge broke open a close game with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the opener, Wichita right fielder Wallner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, and Tulsa could never catch up as the Wind Surge posted a 7-2 victory.

Michael Busch accounted for Tulsa's only runs as he hit a two-run homer to left field in the third inning, scoring catcher Hunter Feduccia and cutting Wichita's lead to 5-2.

In a brother-vs.-brother starting pitcher matchup, Wichita's Louie Varland bested Tulsa's Gus Varland, picking up the win with five solid innings.

Game 1

WICHITA 7, TULSA 2

Tulsa;002;000;0;--;2;5;0

Wichita;321;100;X;--;7;12;0

G. Varland, Robertson (4), Leasure (5), Martinez (6) and Feduccia; L. Varland, Sherff (6), Sisk (7)and Isola. W: L. Varland (3-1). L: G. Varland (0-3). HR: TUL, Busch (9), WIC, Wallner (5), Steer (2). RBI: TUL, Busch 2 (22); WIC, Julien 2 (7), Steer 2 (15), Wallner 3 (15). DP: Tulsa 1, Wichita 1. Time: 1:49.

Game 2

WICHITA 10, TULSA 0

Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;4;2

Wichita;010;108;X;--;10;11;0

Beeter, Gamboa (5), Dodson (6) and Betts; Canterino, Gross (5), Schulfer (6) and Bechtold. W: Gross (1-0). L: Better (0-1). S: Schulfer (4). HR: WIC, Wallner (6), Bechtold (3). RBI: WIC, Bechtold 2 (11), Isola (13), Julien 2 (9), Martin (7), Wallner 4 (19). LOB: Tulsa 7, Wichita 7. Time: 2:08. A: 3,317.