Tulsa Drillers Update: Walk-off grand slam dooms Drillers in 9-5 loss at Wichita

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Kyle Hurt (1-2, 9.47 ERA); Wichita, Brent Headrick (2-1, 5.28 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 12-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday's game

Wichita's Aaron Sabato hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Wind Surge downed Tulsa 9-5 on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita loaded the bases in the 10th against Jordan Leasure with the automatic runner, a walk, a wild pitch and an intentional walk. After Leasure got the first out with a fly ball to center, Sabato followed by hitting a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left-center. It was his first homer of the season for the Wind Surge.

Tulsa's Ismael Alcantara had tied the game at 5-5 with a home run leading off the top of the ninth.

Wichita opened the scoring in the first with a pair of runs off an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk. Jeren Kendall got Tulsa on the board when he scored on Ryan January's groundout in the second, but Wichita added to its lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded groundout and a two-out wild pitch by Kyle Hurt, who was on in relief for starter Lael Lockhart.

Justin Yurchak's RBI groundout in the fifth trimmed the deficit to 4-2, then Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth to pull Tulsa even. Will Holland moved Wichita back in front with an RBI single in the seventh.

One night after walking 14 Wind Surge batters, Drillers pitchers again struggled with their control, issuing 15 walks and uncorking two wild pitches. This allowed Wichita to score its nine runs on just five hits.

Wind Surge 9, Drillers 5

Tulsa;010;012;001;0;--;5;10;1

Wichita;200;200;100;4;--;9;5;1

Lockhart, Hurt (4), Varland (8), Leasure (10) and January; Laweryson, German (5), Enlow (6), Peguero (8), Legumina (9) and Isola. W: Legumina (2-5). L: Leasure (2-2). HR: TUL, Avelino (4); Alcantara (2); WCH, Sabato (1). RBI: TUL, Avelino 2 (14), January (8), Yurchak (37), Alcantara (2); WCH, Isola (32), Martin (19), Sturgeon (43), Holland (9), Sabato 4 (6). LOB: Tulsa 11, Wichita 12. T: 3:15. A: 2,169.

— Staff Reports