Tulsa Drillers hold off Springfield for road win

Thursday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pickers: Tulsa, Varland (0-1, 5.68 ERA). Springfield: Dalton Roach (0-0, 2:08 ERA).

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. April 26 ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday’s game

Tulsa banged out 13 hits, including three each from Michael Busch and Carson Taylor as the Drillers held off the Springfield Cardinals for a 7-5 victory Wednesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Busch drove in a pair of runs, including a solo home run in the third. He also had a double in the seventh. Taylor was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs.

The Drillers led 6-1 after five innings, but Springfield battled back and closed within a pair of runs twice. The Tulsa bullpen settled itself, however, and Guillermo Zuniga struck out the last two batters of the game to close it out for his second save of the season.

TULSA 7, SPRINGFIELD 5

Tulsa 002 220 100 — 7 13 0

Springfield 000 103 100 — 5 9 1

Grove, Dodson (3), Martinez (4), Robertson (6), Zuniga (9) and Taylor; Lunn, Thompson (5), Marmon (7), Black (7) and. W: Dodson (). L: Lunn (0-2). S: Zunig (2). HR: Tulsa, Busch (3). RBI: Tulsa, Amaya (2), Busch 2 (11), Kendall (1), Taylor 2 (4), Ward (5); Springfield, Baldoquin (1), Redmond (6), Rodriquez 3 (3). Time: 2:56. A: 3,395.