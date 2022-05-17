Tulsa Drillers hit nine HRs as they rally to win at Amarillo, 15-12

Wednesday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 p.m., at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Amarillo, TBD

Season series: Tulsa leads 4-3

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Tuesday's game

The Tulsa Drillers hit four home runs in a five-run ninth inning as they rallied for a wild 15-12 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday afternoon at Hodgetown ballpark in Amarillo.

With Amarillo leading 12-10 and one out in the top of the ninth, Ryan Ward hit a solo homer to left center, his second of the game, and Carson Taylor followed with another solo shot to left center to tie the contest. Hunter Feduccia put Tulsa ahead with another solo homer, and after Devin Mann singled to right, Cody Hoese went deep for the second time in the game, a two-run homer to left center to give the Drillers a 15-12 lead.

Mark Washington managed to work around a walk and a single in the bottom half of the ninth to get his third save of the season for Tulsa.

With the wind blowing out to center at 16 mph when the game started at 11:05 a.m., both teams took advantage with early outbursts of offense.

Ward had an RBI single and Feduccia added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Tulsa lead after the top of the first, but Leandro Cedeno had a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to tie things up. Amarillo added three runs in the bottom of the second, and Ti'Quan Forbes had a solo homer in the bottom of the third to put the Sod Poodles ahead 6-2.

First baseman Brandon Lewis pulled Tulsa within 6-4 with a two-run shot to center in the top half of the fourth — the first of nine Tulsa homers in the contest — but Amarillo answered with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Tulsa managed to pull within a run at 8-7 off solo homers from Andy Pages and Ward in the fifth and another from Hoese in the sixth, but a two-run home run by Amarillo's Dominic Fletcher in the seventh made it 10-7.

Tulsa fought back once again to tie the score in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Hoese, a run that came in on a double play, and a solo homer by James Outman. Eduardo Diaz answered one more time for the Sod Poodles, hitting a two-run home to left center in the bottom of the inning as Amarillo jumped ahead 12-10 before Tulsa's game-winning outburst in the top of the ninth.

Third baseman Hoese went 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of homers, drove in four runs and scored three times for Tulsa.

DRILLERS 15, SOD POODLES 12

Tulsa;200;221;035;--;15;17;0

Amarillo;231;200;220;--;12;15;1

Varland, Gamboa (5), Ochsenbein (8), Washington (9) and Feduccia; Olivero, Lewis (6), de Geus (7), Weiss (8), Workman (9), Bain (9) and Yerzy. W: Ochsenbein (1-0). L: Workman (2-1). S: Washington (3). HR: TUL, Lewis (2), Pages (4), Ward 2 (12), Hoese 2 (6), Outman (9), Taylor (1), Feduccia (6); AMA, Cedeno (10), Forbes (4), Fletcher (7), Diaz (5). RBI: TUL, Feduccia 2 (16), Hoese 4 (10), Lewis 2 (6), Outman (25), Pages (25), Taylor (5), Ward 3 (28); AMA, Carroll (21), Cedeno 2 (28), Cintron (26), Diaz 5 (31), Fletcher 2 (34), Forbes (18). LOB: TUL 4, AMA 6. DP: TUL 1, AMA 1. T: 2:47. A: 6,764.