TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Tulsa Drillers have another game postponed; doubleheaders set for Thursday, Saturday

  • Updated
Thursday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge, Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Game 1 — Tulsa, Gus Valand (0-2, 5.17 ERA); Wichita, Simeon Wood Richardson (2-0, 0.00 ERA). Game 2 — Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.86 ERA); Wichita, TBD.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday

The Tulsa Drillers saw their scheduled game with the Wichita Wind Surge postponed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 6:05 p.m. Thursday to make up for Wednesday's contest. They also have a doubleheader set for Saturday to make up for Tuesday's rainout. Game 1 on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m.

