Tulsa Drillers have another game postponed; doubleheaders set for Thursday, Saturday

The Tulsa Drillers saw their scheduled game with the Wichita Wind Surge postponed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 6:05 p.m. Thursday to make up for Wednesday's contest. They also have a doubleheader set for Saturday to make up for Tuesday's rainout. Game 1 on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m.