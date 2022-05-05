Tulsa Drillers have another game postponed by weather

Friday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge, Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Game 1, Tulsa, Gus Varland (0-2, 5.17 ERA); Wichita, Louie Varland (2-1, 3.05 ERA). Game 2, Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.86 ERA); Wichita, Matt Canterino (0-1, 2:13 ERA).

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday

Wet weather continued to plague the Tulsa Drillers on their road trip, as they had a game at Wichita postponed for the third consecutive day.

The Drillers and Wind Surge are now scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. Friday. A single game at 7:05 p.m. is planned for Saturday before the teams face off in another doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, of course.