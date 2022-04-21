Tulsa Drillers fall as Springfield posts big fifth-inning rally

Friday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pickers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.18 ERA). Springfield: Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. April 26 ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday’s game

Springfield broke open the game with a five-run fifth inning and went on to post a 9-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

The Drillers' Michael Busch had solo home runs in the first and third innings, the second one giving Tulsa a short-lived 3-1 lead. Springfield tied the game with a pair of solo homers in the fourth before James Outman put Tulsa back in front 5-3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth.

Springfield put together a string of hits in the bottom of the fifth to score five times and move back ahead 8-5. Ryan Ward helped Tulsa's cause with his third homer of the year in the top of the sixth, a solo shot to left center, but the Cardinals got the run back in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring.

SPRINGFIELD 9, TULSA 6

Tulsa;201;021;000;--;6;6;1

Springfield;010;251;00X;--;9;12;1

Varland, Gamboa (5), Jimenez (8) and Feduccia; Roach, Quezada (7), Pacheco (9) and Pages. W: Roach (1-0). L: Varland (0-2). S: Pacheco (3). HR: Tulsa, Busch 2 (5), Outman (3), Ward (3); Springfield, Gomez (7), Redmond (1). RBI: Tulsa, Busch 2 (13), Outman 2 (5), Ward (6); Springfield, Gomez 2 (13), Koperniak (7), Pages (4), Pinder (8), Redmond 2 (8). DP: Tulsa 1, Springfield 3. Time: 2:22. A: 3,689.