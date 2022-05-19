Tulsa Drillers drop road contest to Amarillo Sod Poodles

Friday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 p.m., at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Bobby Miller (1-1, 4.22 ERA); Amarillo, Bryce Jarvis (2-1, 5.58 ERA)

Season series: Tulsa leads 6-4

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday's game

Amarillo used a trio of three-run innings to put away the Tulsa Drillers in a 10-5 victory on Thursday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Drew Stankiewicz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning for Amarillo, and Tulsa was never able to catch up. James Outman put Tulsa on the board with an RBI double in the third, but Amarillo answered with a run in the bottom of the inning and then added three runs in the fourth.

Tulsa tried to make things interesting with a pair of homers in the fifth, a solo homer from Devin Mann and a two-run shot from Andy Pages, but the Sod Poodles bounced back with a three-run homer from Corbin Carroll in the sixth to put some distance between themselves and the Drillers.

SOD POODLES 10, DRILLERS 5

Tulsa;001;030;100;--;5;10;2

Amarillo;031;303;00X;--;10;11;1

Beeter, Rooney (4), Leasure (8) and Feduccia; Walston, de Geus (5), Bain (7), Garcia (8), Rogers (9) and Centeno. W: de Geus (1-0). L: Beeter (0-2). HR: TUL, Mann (5), Pages (5), Amaya (9); AMA, Carroll (12), Stankiewicz (2). RBI: Amaya (2), Mann (8), Outman (26), Pages 2 (27); AMA, Carroll 4 (25), Cintron (27), Diaz (32), Stankiewicz 4 (20). LOB: TUL 7, AMA 3. DP: TUL 0, AMA 1. T: 2:25. A: 5,363.