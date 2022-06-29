Texas League's top pitcher leads Travelers past Drillers

Arkansas Travelers right-hander Taylor Dollard gave the Tulsa Drillers a first-hand look Wednesday night on why he has been Double-A’s top pitcher during the season’s first three months.

Dollard dominated during most of his seven-inning start to lead the Travelers past the Drillers 7-3 at ONEOK Field.

Cade Marlowe went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Travelers (39-33), who have won the first two games of the second-half’s opening series after the Drillers (40-29) captured the North first-half title.

Dollard, 24, a Seattle Mariners fifth-round draft choice in 2020 from Cal Poly, allowed two runs on four hits, struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk. His velocity topped out in the low 90s (mph).

“He’s really good,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s got a four-pitch mix, and just located; he’s done it all year and we knew that going in. He has good command and has a feel to pitch. He’s going to be a good pitcher.”

Dollard’s ERA is 0.99 — nearly two runs better than the No. 2 Texas League pitcher in that category, Corpus Christi’s Jimmy Endersby at 2.78.

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first on Justin Yurchak’s two-run single with two outs, but Dollard then retired 19 of the next 20 batters before exiting after 93 pitches, including 64 strikes.

Dollard (7-2) is now tied for the Double-A wins lead with Tulsa reliever Alec Gamboa, who missed a good chance for his eighth win.

Gamboa inherited a 2-0 lead and a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fourth in relief of starter Clayton Beeter. Marlowe greeted Gamboa with a two-run single and Arkansas took the lead on the play as a third runner scored on right fielder Andy Pages’ wild throw to the plate.

Arkansas added a run in the sixth as Joe Rizzo lined a leadoff double and came home on Zach De Loach’s two-out single for a 4-2 lead.

The Travelers scored twice off Gamboa in the eighth. After hits by Rizzo and Jack Larsen led to runners at the corners, Jake Scheiner’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in Rizzo. With two outs, Marlowe singled home Scheiner.

Gamboa was charged with three runs as he matched his season-high with four innings, but his record remained at 7-0 as Beeter (0-3) received the loss. Beeter is winless in 40 pro starts, but rarely has a chance for a win due to his pitch limits.

Beeter, who fanned the side on only 12 pitches in the first, gave up only one hit in 3⅔ innings — Edmond native Kaden Polcovich’s leadoff single in the fourth — but later plunked a batter and issued a walk to set up the decisive bases-loaded opportunity for Marlowe.

“I thought Beeter was outstanding,” Hennessey said. “Took him out because of his pitch count.”

The Drillers, who lost hitting leader James Outman and catcher Hunter Feduccia to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, have been outscored 21-8 in the second half’s first two games.

“We’re just going to have to adapt,” Hennessey said. “We’ll keep going and bounce back.”

TRAVELERS 7, DRILLERS 3

Arkansas;000;301;021;—;7;10;0

Tulsa;200;000;010;—;3;5;2

Dollard, Sweet (8), Stryffeler (9) and Scheffler; Beeter, Gamboa (4), Zuniga (8) and Taylor. W: Dollard (7-2). L: Beeter (0-3). RBI: Arkansas, Marlowe 3 (44), DeLoach (34), Scheiner (44); Tulsa, Yurchak 2 (18). E: Tulsa, Pages (3), Mann (9). LOB: Arkansas 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:32. A: 4,040.

