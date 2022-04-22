Ryan Ward's two homers highlights Tulsa Drillers' wild win over Springfield

Saturday

Up next: 5:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, John Rooney (1-1, 4.66 ERA). Springfield: Domingo Robles (1-0, 0.75 ERA).

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. April 26 ($2 Tuesday)

Friday's game

Left fielder Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 at the plate, including two homers, and drove in five runs as the Tulsa Drillers overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Springfield 10-7 on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Ward hit a three-run homer in the top of the first, scoring James Outman and Michael Busch. Springfield came back with a run in the top of the first, then the Cardinals put six runs on the board in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a solo homer from Chase Pinder and two-run shots by Moises Gomez and Chandler Redmond. Irving Lopez capped the rally with an RBI single, and Springfield led 7-3.

Tulsa bounced back quickly, however. Jeren Kendall singled home Jacob Amaya, then Kody Hoese came home on Outman's infield single to make it 7-5. Andy Pages followed with a three-run homer, scoring Outman and Kendall, and after Justin Yurchak reached base, Ward hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot over the fence in left center field. When the dust settled, the Drillers led 10-7.

The Tulsa bullpen took over after that, as Mark Washington tossed three hitless innings, and Austin Drury followed with a pair of scoreless frames. Aaron Ochsenbein came on to get the final three outs after the first two batters reached base in the bottom of the ninth.

TULSA 10, SPRINGFIELD 7

Tulsa;300;700;000;--;10;16;0

Springfield;106;000;000;--;7;8;0

Beeter, Plunkett (3), Washington (4), Drury (7), Ochsenbein (9) and Taylor; Leahy, Kealey (4), Pike (6), Brettelli (9) and Pages. W: Washington (2-0). L: Leahy (0-2). S: Ochsenbein (2). HR: Tulsa, Ward 2 (5), Pages (1); Springfield, Pinder (3), Gomez (8), Redmond (2). RBI: Tulsa, Ward 5 (11), Pages 3 (12), Kendall (2), Outman (6); Springfield, Gomez 3 (16), Lopez (2), Pinder (9), Redmond 2 (10). LOB: Tulsa 9, Springfield 8. Time: 2:58. A: 4.680.

— Staff reports