`Zamboni Machine' Ken Reitz has unique spot in Tulsa pro baseball history

In more than 50 years of watching pro baseball, Nolan Arenado is the best third baseman that I've seen play for Tulsa.

Arenado, now with the St. Louis Cardinals, is a four-time National League Silver Slugger winner and three-time homer champ. His Opening Day winning homer in his first Cardinals home game Thursday after being acquired from the Colorado Rockies couldn't have been scripted better by Hollywood.

But he's been even more impressive defensively, with eight Gold Glove awards in his eight major league years. In 2012, Arenado, despite losing focus at times which led to a career-high 23 errors, made a lot of eye-popping plays with his glove for the Drillers — a preview of his greatness in the majors.

Ken Reitz, who died April 1 at age 69, ranks No. 2 on my list of greatest Tulsa defensive third baseman. He also holds a unique distinction in Tulsa baseball history of being the only person to play for the Oilers (1972) and Drillers (1985).

From the time he was called up by St. Louis from Tulsa in '72 through 1980, no one in the majors was better at the hot corner than Reitz, nicknamed by Cardinals announcer and former St. Louis third baseman Mike Shannon as "The Zamboni Machine" for the way he vacuumed up anything within his range off old Busch Stadium's artificial turf.