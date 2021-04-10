`Zamboni Machine' Ken Reitz has unique spot in Tulsa pro baseball history

In more than 50 years of watching pro baseball, Nolan Arenado is the best third baseman that I've seen play for Tulsa.
Arenado, now with the St. Louis Cardinals, is a four-time National League Silver Slugger winner and three-time homer champ. His Opening Day winning homer in his first Cardinals home game Thursday after being acquired from the Colorado Rockies couldn't have been scripted better by Hollywood.
But he's been even more impressive defensively, with eight Gold Glove awards in his eight major league years. In 2012, Arenado, despite losing focus at times which led to a career-high 23 errors, made a lot of eye-popping plays with his glove for the Drillers — a preview of his greatness in the majors.
Ken Reitz, who died April 1 at age 69, ranks No. 2 on my list of greatest Tulsa defensive third baseman. He also holds a unique distinction in Tulsa baseball history of being the only person to play for the Oilers (1972) and Drillers (1985).
From the time he was called up by St. Louis from Tulsa in '72 through 1980, no one in the majors was better at the hot corner than Reitz, nicknamed by Cardinals announcer and former St. Louis third baseman Mike Shannon as "The Zamboni Machine" for the way he vacuumed up anything within his range off old Busch Stadium's artificial turf.
Reitz's feats, however, have been pretty much lost to history. He was never on a playoff team and there isn't much regular-season game video existing from the '70s. And he had the misfortune of coming up to the majors at the same time as Mike Schmidt, the best third baseman I've ever seen, and also playing at the end of Brooks Robinson's era.
Reitz led National League third basemen in fielding percentage five times in an eight-year span and was able to sneak in one Gold Glove Award in 1975 before Schmidt won the next nine a row. In '77, he set a then-NL record for fewest errors in a season by a third baseman and then set the record again in 1980, when he was a starter in his lone All-Star Game appearance.
Reitz also was an underrated hitter. He often started seasons among the league leaders in batting before wearing down playing every day on the artificial turf during the hot St. Louis summers. He was durable — he played in at least 147 games every year from 1973-80 — all that time with St. Louis except for a season with San Francisco in '76.
He had one of the more memorable Cardinals homers of the '70s. His two-run, two-out tying homer in the ninth inning on Sept. 11, 1974 at Shea Stadium, led to the Cardinals winning 4-3 in 25 innings over the New York Mets — the longest-ever NL game by innings that was played to a decision.
For some Cardinals fans, Reitz is known primarily for being in the trade with the Cubs after the 1980 season for Hall-of-Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, paving the way for a World Series title in 1982. That trade seemed to deflate Reitz, who played only 89 major league games after his '80 All-Star season.
Reitz was the American Association all-star third baseman while on his way up to the majors with the Triple-A Oilers in '72. In his last Drillers appearance in '85, he played all nine positions in a game.
Reitz is one of only four Cardinals third basemen to win a Gold Glove. The others are former Oilers manager Ken Boyer (5), Scott Rolen (4) and Terry Pendleton (2).
Remembering Mike Bell
Buddy Bell, with six from 1979-84, is tied with Eric Chavez for the second-most Gold Gloves by an American League third baseman behind Robinson's 16. Bell's oldest son, David, is the Cincinnati Reds manager. His youngest son, Mike, was the Minnesota Twins bench coach who died March 26 at age 46 due to kidney cancer.
Mike Bell played for the Drillers in 1996-97. When ranking Drillers' third basemen from the '90s, he would be at No. 2 behind Mike Lamb, and in the franchise's top 10 overall. Bell's finest moment with the Drillers was his walk-off hit against Wichita in a game at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1996.
Mike Bell made it to the majors for 19 games with the Reds in 2000. He led the Arizona Diamondbacks' player development department from 2011-19 before being hired for the Twins' coaching staff in 2020.
Fifty-one years later
The San Diego Padres finally celebrated their first no-hitter Friday when Joe Musgrove tossed a 3-0 gem over the Texas Rangers at Arlington's new Globe Life Park. Fifty-one years ago, former Tulsa Oilers right-hander Clay Kirby was on the verge of pitching that first Padres no-hitter in only their second year of existence on July 21, 1970, against the New York Mets.
Kirby had a no-hitter but trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning when manager Preston Gomez pulled him from the game for an unsuccessful pinch-hitter, angering Padres fans who wanted a big moment such as a no-hitter more than a win for a 38-58 team that was 30 games out of first place. The Mets wound up winning anyway 3-0 after getting three hits in the ninth.
Notable
Spring training is underway in Arizona for the Drillers, who are scheduled to open their regular season May 4 against Amarillo at ONEOK Field...
Former Drillers infielder Zach McKinstry's first major league homer April 3 was an inside-the-parker, the first Dodgers player to achieve that feat since Hall-of-Famer Duke Snider in 1948...
Jordan Sheffield, who pitched for the Drillers in 2019, has opened his major league career with three scoreless relief outings for Colorado.