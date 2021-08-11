Wind Surge's homer barrage decks Drillers

Promotions: Noodlers Bobblefish — The Drillers transform into the Tulsa Noodlers during the next four games. New Noodlers uniforms will feature dark, royal jerseys and lime green pants. Caps will consist of the same colors with the #BiteBack Noodlers logo on the fronts. The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Osage/Greenwood Entrances will receive a special #BiteBack Noodlers Bobblefish. Thirsty Thursday — Coors Light, Miller Lite and soft drinks will be available for only $2.