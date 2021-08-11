Wind Surge's homer barrage decks Drillers

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Chris Vallimont (4-4, 4.99 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 9.11 ERA)
Season series: Wichita leads 11-9
Promotions: Noodlers Bobblefish — The Drillers transform into the Tulsa Noodlers during the next four games. New Noodlers uniforms will feature dark, royal jerseys and lime green pants. Caps will consist of the same colors with the #BiteBack Noodlers logo on the fronts. The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Osage/Greenwood Entrances will receive a special #BiteBack Noodlers Bobblefish. Thirsty Thursday — Coors Light, Miller Lite and soft drinks will be available for only $2.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Game recap: BJ Boyd had his first two-homer game of the season and matched his season-high with four RBIs to lead Wichita past Tulsa 10-5 on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.
Wichita hit and Tulsa allowed a season-high seven homers. The first six batters in the Wind Surge lineup had home runs.
Three of Wichita’s first six hitters homered in the first inning off Landon Knack, who made his Drillers home debut. Roy Morales opened the scoring with a two-run blast — his first homer in 217 at-bats this season.
Wichita lefty Bryan Sammons, who entered with a 7.18 ERA, allowed one infield hit over five shutout innings. He walked one and struck out five.
The Wind Surge led 8-0 before the Drillers scored five in the seventh after receiving three walks to ignite the rally. Hunter Feduccia, Romer Cuadrado, Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas each had a RBI single.
Tulsa (45-41) fell six games behind Wichita (51-35) for Double-A Central’s second and final playoff berth.
Wednesday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-2-1-1); 2, BJ Boyd, LF (4-3-2-4); 3, Roy Morales, 1B (5-1-2-2); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (5-1-2-1), Aaron Whitefield, CF (0-0-0-0); 5, Spencer Steer, DH (5-1-1-1); 6, Jermaine Palacios, 3B (4-1-2-1); 7, Caleb Hamilton, C (3-0-0-0); 8, D.J. Burt, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, CF/RF (4-1-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (5-0-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-1-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-0-1-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-0-0); 5, Devin Mann, LF (3-1-0-0); 6, Ryan Noda, DH (1-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-0-0); 8, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-1-1); 9, Romer Cuadrado, RF (4-1-2-1).
Wind Surge 10, Drillers 5
Wichita 401 300 001— 10 11 0
Tulsa 000 000 500 — 5 6 0
Sammons, Salinas (6), Osnowitz (7), Phillips (7) and Hamilton; Knack, Drury (4), Gibbens (7), Ochsenbein (8) and Feduccia. W: Sammons (3-4). L: Knack (1-1). Save: Phillips (1). HR: Wichita — Boyd 2 (10), Morales (1), Steer (10), Palacios (17), Martin (3), Cabbage (11). RBI: Wichita — Boyd 4 (47), Morales 2 (25), Palacios (44), Steer (25), Martin (23), Cabbage (28); Tulsa — Vargas (37), Amaya (36), Busch (38), Cuadrado (29), Feduccia (29). LOB — Wichita 4, Tulsa 6. T: 3:07. A: 4,175.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World