Wind Surge sweeps Drillers in Texas League North playoffs

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey is hoping that his team's brief appearance in the Texas League playoffs will be a valuable learning experience.

On Thursday night, Jair Camargo had two homers and five RBIs as the Wichita Wind Surge completed a two-game sweep of the North Division finals, 11-1, at ONEOK Field.

Daniel Gossett, who no-hit the Drillers on Aug. 19, pitched four innings as he combined with three relievers on a three-hitter. Cody Laweryson tossed three hitless innings and was credited with the win.

Wichita, the second-half champion, which advances to play Frisco in the TL Championship Series that starts Sunday at Frisco, outscored the Drillers 28-2 in the sweep.

"We've got to give credit where credit's due," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "All the credit to them. But definitely happy with our guys. Didn't have good success (in the series), but we had the make-up and want-to to win in these playoffs, we have great character guys, we just didn't get it done.

"We got exposed a little bit, and we'll learn from it and bounce back next year."

If there was a MVP for the series it would be Camargo, who had seven RBIs in the two games as he batted .556 (5-for-9). Another contender for MVP would be DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who homered in each game and had five RBIs overall.

Drillers right-hander Nick Nastrini pitched better than his line indicated — six runs in 4⅓ innings with one walk and five strikeouts — but Camargo made him pay for each mistake.

In the first, Camargo blasted a two-run homer to right-center. In the third, Camargo added another two-run homer as his blast landed in the Drillers' bullpen for a 4-1 lead. Wichita added four runs in the fifth that included Camargo's RBI single off reliever Jose Hernandez and Tulsa didn't have a hit the rest of the game.

"He (Nastrini) really made only two mistakes," Hennessey said. "Other than that he was outstanding. The second home run was a 2-1 slider up and out of the zone and Camargo put a really good swing on it. Nastrini is going to be really good."

Justin Yurchak, who was the Drillers' best hitter during the second half of the season, carried that over into the playoffs as he went 3-for-7 with a RBI. Yurchak had two of Tulsa's three hits Thursday.

Tulsa's lone run came on a weird play in the first as Leonel Valera raced home from third, taking advantage of the plate not being covered initially, on Andy Pages' 30-foot foul pop-up that was caught by first baseman Alex Isola. Pages was credited with a sacrifice fly.

Weather report: There was a 32-degree drop to 67 in the temperature for the first pitch Thursday than in the series opener Tuesday when it was 99 at Wichita.

Highs and lows: The Drillers led the Texas League with 196 homers this season, but were last with a .246 batting average and runs (707). Drillers pitchers led the league with 1,324 strikeouts and 125 wild pitches.

Pitching woes: In September, the Drillers have a 6.26 ERA (excluding playoffs).

In the postseason: Hennessey has a 16-14 playoff record as the Drillers manager.

WIND SURGE 11, DRILLERS 1

Wichita;202;040;021;—;11;10;0

Tulsa;100;000;000;—;1;3;2

Gossett, Lawryson (5), Cruz (8), Phillips (9) and Camargo; Nastrini, Hernandez (5), Zuniga (6), Sheehan (7), Leasure (8), Gamboa (9) and Betts. W: Lawryson (1-0). L: Nastrini (0-1). HR: Wichita, Camargo 2 (2) Keirsey (2), Cabrera (1). RBI: Wichita, Camargo 2 (7), Keirsey (5), Cabrera 2 (2), Isola (2); Tulsa, Pages (1). E: Tulsa, Valera 2 (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 9. T: 2:37. A: 2,184.

Thursday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Edouard Julien, 2B (4-2-1-0); 3, Jair Camargo, C (4-4-3-5); 4, Yunior Severino, 3B (4-1-1-0); 5, Alex Isola, 1B (4-0-2-1), Will Holland, LF (0-0-0-0); 6, Brooks Lee, DH (5-0-0-0); 7, Anthony Prato, LF/1B (4-0-0-0); 8, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (4-2-1-1); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (4-1-1-2).

Tulsa — 1, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-0-2-0); 2, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-0-1);5, Abiatal Avelino, 2B (3-0-0-0), Kenneth Betancourt, PH/2B (1-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 7, Chris Betts, C (4-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-0-1-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (2-0-0-0).

