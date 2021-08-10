Wind Surge strikes early, wins series opener against Drillers

"He just made one mistake," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He gave us five real good innings after the first so we didn't have to go to the 'pen."

Wichita right-hander Jordan Balazovic had his second consecutive dominant start against the Drillers (45-40). Balazovic scattered five hits over six shutout innings and didn't issue a walk.

"His changeup was his best out pitch tonight," Hennessey said. "Sometimes you have to tip your cap."

In a win July 15, Balazovic gave up only one hit in seven shutout innings against Tulsa.

The Drillers avoided the shutout on Miguel Vargas' 399-foot homer in the eighth. Wichita (50-35) leads Tulsa by five games for Double-A Central's final playoff berth.

Streaking: Justin Yurchak had his first 4-for-4 game as a Driller Tuesday as he raised his batting average to .469 in eight games and extended his hitting streak to six games.

"He's on fire," Hennessey said.

But James Outman's on-base streak ended at 15 games.