Wind Surge snaps Drillers' winning streak

Josh Winder is among the Minnesota Twins' top-10 pitching prospects and it was easy to see his major league potential Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Winder fired four no-hit shutout innings to help the Wichita Wind Surge snap the Tulsa Drillers' five-game winning streak, 6-1, before a crowd of 4,577.

The 24-year-old from the Virginia Military Institute was the Twins' seventh-round draft choice in 2018. A year later, he was the Single-A Midwest League's ERA leader at 2.65. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, the right-hander has picked up this year where he left off in '19.

In his first four Double-A starts, Winder has allowed two runs in 19 1/3 innings, walked five and struck out 23.

Against the Drillers (7-7), Winder retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced and had four strikeouts as he displayed a fastball in the 96-to-97 mph range.

"He was good," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He had four pitches going and commanded the ball really well. He didn't make any mistakes. Sometimes you've got to tip your cap; he's good, too."