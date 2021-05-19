Wind Surge snaps Drillers' winning streak

Josh Winder is among the Minnesota Twins' top-10 pitching prospects and it was easy to see his major league potential Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
Winder fired four no-hit shutout innings to help the Wichita Wind Surge snap the Tulsa Drillers' five-game winning streak, 6-1, before a crowd of 4,577.
The 24-year-old from the Virginia Military Institute was the Twins' seventh-round draft choice in 2018. A year later, he was the Single-A Midwest League's ERA leader at 2.65. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, the right-hander has picked up this year where he left off in '19.
In his first four Double-A starts, Winder has allowed two runs in 19 1/3 innings, walked five and struck out 23.
Against the Drillers (7-7), Winder retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced and had four strikeouts as he displayed a fastball in the 96-to-97 mph range.
"He was good," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He had four pitches going and commanded the ball really well. He didn't make any mistakes. Sometimes you've got to tip your cap; he's good, too."
The only baserunner Winder allowed was a one-out walk to Michael Busch in the fourth. Winder was only at 47 pitches through four innings when he was pulled from the game due to a 42-minute rain delay. Yennier Cano (1-0) needed 49 pitches as he worked the final two innings to pick up the win. Cano struck out Jacob Amaya with the bases loaded to end the game and complete a combined two-hitter.
Tulsa's first hit was Ryan Noda's double off the right-field wall in the sixth after Kody Hoese drew a one-out walk. Carlos Rincon's sacrifice fly drove in Hoese. The Drillers' only other hit was Romer Cuadrado's seventh-inning single.
Wichita (9-5) had three hits in the first off Tulsa's Gus Varland (0-1). Jose Miranda led off with a double and and advanced to third on Peter Mooney's single. Two outs later, Jermaine Palacios delivered a two-run single.
Varland, coming off Tommy John surgery, has been limited to two innings in his four outings.
"His stuff is really good," Hennessey said. "I thought he was a little amped up today, he left a couple pitches up, and their hitters did a good job of getting on top of the ball. But he's got brighter days ahead and he's going to be a good one."
Gilberto Celestino's third-inning homer off reliever John Rooney extended Wichita's lead to 3-0. In the fifth, Miranda belted a two-run homer on the final pitch before the rain delay and the Wind Surge was on the way to evening the six-game series at 1-1.
"They have a good team and they got us today," Hennessey said.
WIND SURGE 6, DRILLERS 1
Wichita;201;020;010;--;6;10;1
Tulsa;000;001;000;--;1;2;0
Winder, Koch (5), Phillips (6), Cano (8) and Banuelos; Varland, Mooney (3), Washington (6), Bruihl (8) and Berman. W: Cano (1-0). L: Varland (0-1). HR: Wichita -- Celestino (1), Miranda (5), Contreras (1). RBI: Wichita -- Miranda 2 (15), Palacios 2 (6), Celestino (3), Contreras (8); Tulsa -- Rincon (14). E: Wichita -- Bechtold (2). LOB: Wichita 8, Tulsa 9. T: 2:59. A: 4,577.