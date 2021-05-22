Wind Surge pitchers combine for 3-hitter, 15 strikeouts in win over Drillers

The Drillers drew their fifth sellout in 11 home games — 5,004.

Tulsa (9-8) only has 13 hits in its last four games, but has gone 2-2 during that stretch.

Wichita’s Chris Vallimont gave up only one hit in 4 2/3 innings in his Double-A debut as he combined with relievers Calvin Faucher (1-0) and Brandon Koch for 15 strikeouts. Four Tulsa pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

“Their first guy was really good, he got his secondary stuff over and made it tough on us,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Faucher is really good; he’s flat filthy. He threw three pitches for strikes, and sometimes you have to tip your hat. We just couldn’t string a couple hits together. It was a tough night overall.”

Tulsa’s Andre Jackson (0-1) had his fourth consecutive four-inning start to open the season and took the loss as he allowed two runs. He threw 41 of 66 pitches for strikes.

“He was good,” Hennessey said. “I thought he made one mistake all night. He continues to give us quality innings.”