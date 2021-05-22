Wind Surge pitchers combine for 3-hitter, 15 strikeouts in win over Drillers

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Aaron Schulfer (0-1, 11.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 13.50 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 3-2
Promotions: Jackie Robinson Day/Team Posters — The first 500 fans who enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage Casino Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers full-color poster that shows the team posing in front of the new Jackie Robinson mural located in the Greenwood District. All the uniformed Drillers will wear No. 42 to honor Robinson. Family Fun Day/Kids Eat Free — All kids, age 12 and under, will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, a milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. Kids can run the bases after the game. Also after the game, fans can watch the Tulsa Rumblers play the Tulsa Breeze in adult amateur baseball.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Tulsa’s Jacob Amaya led off the first inning with an opposite-field homer, but the Drillers could manage only two more hits in a 5-1 loss to Wichita on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers drew their fifth sellout in 11 home games — 5,004.
Tulsa (9-8) only has 13 hits in its last four games, but has gone 2-2 during that stretch.
Wichita’s Chris Vallimont gave up only one hit in 4 2/3 innings in his Double-A debut as he combined with relievers Calvin Faucher (1-0) and Brandon Koch for 15 strikeouts. Four Tulsa pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
“Their first guy was really good, he got his secondary stuff over and made it tough on us,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Faucher is really good; he’s flat filthy. He threw three pitches for strikes, and sometimes you have to tip your hat. We just couldn’t string a couple hits together. It was a tough night overall.”
Tulsa’s Andre Jackson (0-1) had his fourth consecutive four-inning start to open the season and took the loss as he allowed two runs. He threw 41 of 66 pitches for strikes.
“He was good,” Hennessey said. “I thought he made one mistake all night. He continues to give us quality innings.”
Aaron Whitefield, who went 3-for-4, had a two-out RBI single in the fourth to give Wichita a 2-1 lead. The Wind Surge (10-7) added three runs in the sixth as they opened the inning with four hits off reliever Hunter Speer and Jose Miranda added a sacrifice fly.
Besides Amaya’s homer, Tulsa’s other hits were Kody Hoese’s sixth-inning double and Michael Busch’s ninth-inning single.
Bruihl impresses: Drillers lefty Justin Bruihl turned in his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance as he pitched 2 1/3 innings.
“He has good stuff, he’s solid and we’ll lean on him going forward,” Hennessey said.
Roster move: The Drillers activated catcher Juan Zabala off the development list.
WIND SURGE 5, DRILLERS 1
Wichita 010 103 000 — 5 11 1
Tulsa 100 000 000 — 1 3 2
Vallimont, Faucher (5), Koch (8) and Banuelos; Jackson, Speer (5), Bruihl (6), Robertson (9) and Feduccia. W: Faucher (1-0). L: Jackson (0-1). RBI: Wichita — De La Trinidad (5), Johnson (1), Miranda (17), Palacios (7), Whitefield (9); Tulsa — Amaya (6). E: Wichita — Vallimont (1); Tulsa — Hoese (3), Speer (1). DP: Wichita 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Wichita 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:59. A: 5,004.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World