2021 Dodgers outlook: Will this be Corey Seager's farewell season with Dodgers?

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Manager: Dave Roberts (sixth year)

2020 finish: 43-17 (NL West, first; World Series champions)

2021 forecast: 103-59, first

Three storylines

1. Can the Dodgers repeat as world champions?

The Dodgers have never won consecutive World Series titles in their long, storied history. They came close twice, winning pennants the years after winning the World Series in 1955 and ’65. They have the best talent in baseball, so there’s no reason why they can’t make history in 2021.

2. Did the Dodgers overspend on Trevor Bauer?

Probably. It’s hard to believe he will be the highest-paid player in baseball in 2021 on the strength of a COVID-shortened season that included an impressive 1.73 ERA. But overall in nine years he has been up and down — his career record is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA. But if he is the difference in the Dodgers winning another World Series, he will be worth it.

3. Will Corey Seager’s pending free agency be a distraction?

The former Tulsa Drillers shortstop’s value is at an all-time high after he won the World Series and NLCS MVP awards last year. He is due to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. He has vowed his contract situation won’t be a distraction, but sometimes that’s easier said than done. San Diego’s 14-year, $340-million contract with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will ultimately complicate the Seager negotiations.

