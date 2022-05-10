Wild record inning sparks Drillers' victory over RoughRiders

A record-setting fifth inning was enough to propel the Tulsa Drillers to an 8-6 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Frisco pitchers combined to walk seven Drillers in a row to open the fifth — a Tulsa pro baseball record.

Overall, the Drillers received a Tulsa-record nine walks in the fifth as they scored eight runs on only two hits. Four RoughRiders combined to deliver 57 pitches.

“They got a little wild out of the ‘pen, but our hitters did a good job, we had to stay patient and we did,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey. “No one tried to do too much.”

But for Hennessey, his “play of the game” came with two outs in the eighth when Tulsa center fielder Jeren Kendall robbed Jonathan Ornelas of an extra-base hit that would have made it a one-run margin and put the tying run in scoring position.

“He really ran that ball down, that was a really nice play and kept the momentum on our side,” Hennessey said. “That was a tough one that he made and it was great to see him do that. We know what he can do defensively. We expect that out of him, he’s an outstanding center fielder, he’s proved that. That was a great play.”

An inning earlier, Kendall was robbed of a hit by diving right fielder Sandro Fabian.

Kendall also played a big part in the Drillers’ fifth-inning rally as he drew the second walk and had a RBI single. Kody Hoese lined a RBI single for the other hit.

“Hopefully that gets them going,” Hennessey said. “I thought their at-bats were good all night.”

The Drillers (16-11), who moved into a tie with Wichita for the Texas League’s North Division lead, set their season-high for runs in an inning. Every Driller in the lineup had a RBI in the fifth except for Justin Yurchak.

Frisco carried a 3-0 lead into the fifth. Tulsa’s Hunter Feduccia began the rally with first of his two walks in the inning. After starter Zak Kent walked Kendall, he was taken out of the game due to injury although at 76 pitches he was near his limit.

Sean Chandler followed Kent and walked the next four batters on only 17 pitches. Grant Wolfram was the next pitcher and walked in Andy Pages to force in the go-ahead run. Michael Busch drew two walks in the inning and Jacob Amaya added a sacrifice fly that made it 8-3.

That proved to be enough as relievers Mark Washington and Guillermo Zuniga shut out the South-leading RoughRiders (17-11) over the final two innings.

“Washington and Zuniga were both outstanding,” Hennessey said.

DRILLERS 8,

ROUGHRIDERS 6

Frisco 012 001 200 — 6 10 0

Tulsa 000 080 00x — 8 6 0

Kent, Chandler (5), Wolfram (5), Anderson (5), Tiedemann (7) and Garcia; Martinez, Robertson (5), Dodson (6), Washington (7), Zuniga (9) and Feduccia. W: Robertson (1-0). L: Chandler (0-1). Save: Zuniga (4). HR: Frisco, Fabian (3), Crim (5). RBI: Frisco, Crim 2 (19), Fabian 2 (10), Duran (16), Garcia (11); Tulsa, Ward (21), Busch (26), Amaya (16), Feduccia (8), Hoese (4), Kendall (3), Outman (17), Pages (20). DP: Frisco 1. LOB: Frisco 7, Tulsa 9. T: 2:44. A: 5,284.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.