Watch now: Wind Surge strikes early, wins series opener against Drillers

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP, Bryan Sammons (2-4, 7.18 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Season series: Wichita leads 10-9

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Noodlers Bobblefish, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Trey Cabbage’s three-run homer in the first inning sparked Wichita to a 5-1 victory over Tulsa in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.