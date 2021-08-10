Watch now: Wind Surge strikes early, wins series opener against Drillers

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP, Bryan Sammons (2-4, 7.18 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Season series: Wichita leads 10-9
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita (Noodlers Bobblefish, Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Trey Cabbage’s three-run homer in the first inning sparked Wichita to a 5-1 victory over Tulsa in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.
Cabbage’s towering blast that landed on Elgin Avenue followed BJ Boyd’s one-out single and Roy Morales’ walk. Drillers starter Bryan Brickhouse, however, allowed only two more hits and shut out Wichita over the rest of his six-inning stint.Brickhouse was close to exiting early as he threw 34 pitches in the first inning.
“He just made one mistake,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.“He gave us five real good innings after the first so we didn’t have to go to the ‘pen.”
Wichita right-hander Jordan Balazovic had his second consecutive dominant start against the Drillers (45-40). Balazovic scattered five hits over six shutout innings and didn’t issue a walk.
“His changeup was his best out pitch tonight,” Hennessey said. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap.”
In a win July 15, Balazovic gave up only one hit in seven shutout innings against Tulsa.
The Drillers avoided the shutout on Miguel Vargas’ 399-foot homer in the eighth. Wichita (50-35) leads Tulsa by five games for Double-A Central’s final playoff berth.
Streaking: Justin Yurchak had his first 4-for-4 game as a Driller Tuesday as he raised his batting average to .469 in eight games and extended his hitting streak to six games.
“He’s on fire,” Hennessey said.
But James Outman’s on-base streak ended at 15 games.
Tuesday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, BJ Boyd, LF (5-1-1-0); 3, Roy Morales, C (3-1-0-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (3-1-1-3); 5, Spencer Steer, 3B (4-0-1-0); 6, Jermaine Palacios, 2B (3-0-0-0); 7, Andrew Bechtold, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Ernie De La Trinidad, DH (4-1-1-1); 9, Aaron Whitefield, CF (3-1-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (5-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-1-2-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-4-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-0-0); 6, Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Devin Mann, RF (2-0-0-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, DH (3-0-0-0).
Wind Surge 5, Drillers 1
Wichita 300 000 101 — 5 6 1
Tulsa 000 000 010 — 1 7 2
Balazovic, Garcia (7), Gore (7), Manoah (9) and Morales; Brickhouse, Schwaab (7), Warzek (9) and Feduccia. W: Balazovic (4-2). L: Brickhouse (1-3). HR: Wichita — Cabbage (10), De La Trinidad (7); Tulsa — Vargas (10). RBI: Wichita — Cabbage 3 (27), De La Trinidad (32); Tulsa — Vargas (36). E: Wichita — Steer (5); Tulsa — Amaya (13), Schwaab (1). DP — Wichita 2. LOB — Wichita 6, Tulsa 9. T: 2:55. A: 3,870.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa Worldbarry.lewis@tulsaworld.com