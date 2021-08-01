Watch now: Versatile Devin Mann's bat heats up as Drillers' season progresses

Devin Mann's batting average continues to rise with Tulsa's temperature.

After batting .162 in May, .208 in June and .264 in July, Mann started August 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Drillers in Sunday afternoon's 6-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field.

Mann went 7-for-19 in the six-game series against Midland as he raised his overall batting average to .221.

"It's been a grind this year, a lot different than years past," said Mann, who batted .278 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs for high Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2019. "I'm just trying to stay with it the best I can and keep working on the things I can control and hopefully it all plays out like it did this series."

Mann, usually an infielder, has been playing left field primarily during the past two weeks — a new experience for him in pro ball. He last played in the outfield as a high school freshman at Columbus (Indiana) North.

"I pride myself on being versatile and playing different positions," Mann said. "It makes you more valuable as a player and I'll play wherever they need me on any given night.

"I just let my natural athletic ability take over and do the best I can."