Watch now: Versatile Devin Mann's bat heats up as Drillers' season progresses

Devin Mann's batting average continues to rise with Tulsa's temperature.
After batting .162 in May, .208 in June and .264 in July, Mann started August 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Drillers in Sunday afternoon's 6-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field.
Mann went 7-for-19 in the six-game series against Midland as he raised his overall batting average to .221.
"It's been a grind this year, a lot different than years past," said Mann, who batted .278 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs for high Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2019. "I'm just trying to stay with it the best I can and keep working on the things I can control and hopefully it all plays out like it did this series."
Mann, usually an infielder, has been playing left field primarily during the past two weeks — a new experience for him in pro ball. He last played in the outfield as a high school freshman at Columbus (Indiana) North.
"I pride myself on being versatile and playing different positions," Mann said. "It makes you more valuable as a player and I'll play wherever they need me on any given night.
"I just let my natural athletic ability take over and do the best I can."
Mann has looked at home in left field as he made stellar, run-saving catches in both Friday's and Saturday's games. He also made a fine catch on Logan Davidson's deep fly on Sunday.
"We had been working with him for about two weeks before we put him out there," Hennessey said. "Credit to him and his work ethic and his feel for the game of baseball and it's just going to add value to his game.
"He made a really good catch today and held two guys to singles, keeping the double play in order."
Mann, 24, had a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to cut Tulsa's deficit to 6-4. He also had a single to help the Drillers score a run an inning earlier.
"His swing looks (good), hard contact again today," Hennessey said. "He's made some swing adjustments. He's versatile and that's why he's going to keep playing, that's why he has a chance to be a big leaguer and we think he's going to hit."
But Mann's fifth-inning single was the Drillers' last hit Sunday as Midland pitchers Austin Briggs (2-1) and Jesus Zambrano combined to face the minimum 13 batters over the rest of the game.
"Credit to their pitchers and we just didn't have good at-bats today," Hennessey said.
The Drillers (41-37) and RockHounds (40-38) split the six-game series. Tulsa was 7-6 on the homestand, counting a suspended game loss.
Mann, a Los Angeles Dodgers fifth-round draft choice from the University of Louisville in 2018, had his first Drillers walk-off hit when he ripped an RBI single in the ninth inning Saturday.
"That felt really good," Mann said. "I've been struggling a little bit this year, it was nice to have that, have a good series."
RockHounds 6, Drillers 4
Midland;033;000;000--;6;8;1
Tulsa;200;110;000;--;4;8;2
Koenig, Briggs (5), Zambrano (7) and Theroux; Varland, Schwaab (2), Watson (5), Warzek (8) and Berman. W: Briggs (2-1). L: Varland (0-2). Save: Zambrano (1). HR: Midland, Suddleson (6), Diaz (2). RBI: Midland, Diaz 3 (4), Suddleson 3 (14); Tulsa, Outman 2 (9), Mann (31), Daniel (8). E: Midland, Davidson (13); Tulsa, Daniel (1), Busch (6). DP: Midland 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: Midland 5, Tulsa 6. T: 2:46. A: 4,423.