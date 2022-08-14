Watch Now: Top prospect Bobby Miller dominates in final Drillers start

Bobby Miller's farewell performance with the Tulsa Drillers was his best Sunday afternoon.

Miller, a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, pitched 7⅓ innings in his longest pro outing as he combined with Jordan Leasure on a four-hitter to help lead the Drillers past the Midland RockHounds 7-0 at ONEOK Field.

Leonel Valera was the hitting star for the Drillers (59-47, 19-20 second half) as he went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs. He belted a 424-foot homer in the first inning and added a two-run triple in the fifth for a 3-0 lead. Valera's RBI grounder capped a four-run outburst in the eighth. The Drillers salvaged a split of the six-game series with Midland (56-52, 25-14).

After the game, Double-A Tulsa's top two starting pitchers, Miller (6-6, 4.45 ERA and Gavin Stone, were promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Stone was 6-4 with a 1.60 ERA.

Miller, the Futures Game starter for the National League last month, matched John Rooney for the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this season. Two of the four hits the right-hander allowed didn't leave the infield. Miller walked two and struck out nine as he fired 71 of his 103 pitches for strikes.

"Just an outstanding performance, never got tired, just incredible shape and prepares well," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

For the first time as a pro, Miller pitched into the eighth inning despite not being a fan of the mid-90s temperature. Miller's first pitch of the game was at 99 and he registered 100 several times. He was still reaching 98-99 mph at the end. With a 3-0 lead in the eighth, he issued a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch, registered a strikeout and left after an infield hit.

"I wanted to go the whole game but obviously my pitch count was a little up there," Miller said. "Overall I felt real good, my fastball was working very well and the two-seam was working very well right to righties. The biggest thing was that slider to lefties against a team like this especially."

Hennessey added, "His slider was basically unhittable. He really didn't need his changeup today."

Miller, who added the two-seamer to his arsenal during this series, avenged a loss to Midland in the series opener Tuesday when he dominated for five innings before making one bad pitch that resulted in a three-run homer. Sometimes it can be difficult for a starter to face the same team twice in a week.

"It's tough," Miller said. "Going into the second time a lot of people think they know what's coming … but you just can't go and change everything because it's the second time. Just keep attacking and attacking with the same stuff until they make an adjustment."

In the Midland series, Miller bounced back after lasting only 1⅓ innings and giving up six runs on Aug. 3 at Northwest Arkansas.

"The biggest thing for me the last two outings was taking it a little lighter during the week (between starts) and then during my warmups just easing into it, not go all gas right away and later in the outing then just step on the gas pedal, just keep going and going and don't let go," Miller said.

So how would Miller evaluate his four months and 20 appearances for Tulsa this season?

"Kind of a rollercoaster for me so far," Miller said. "Some really good and some tough ones. The biggest thing is knowing who I am and I feel like I've really started to figure that out the last couple weeks, and staying true to myself, just got to forget the bad ones."

Miller leaves Tulsa ranked third in the Texas League with 117 strikeouts in 91 innings.

"A great way to finish off his time here," Hennessey said. "Sky's the limit for that guy …

"He's going to be in LA soon."

DRILLERS 7, ROCKHOUNDS 0

Midland;000;000;000;—0;4;2

Tulsa;100;020;04x;—;7;9;0

Peluse, Danielak (6), Briggs (8), Conley (8) and Schwarz; Miller, Leasure (8) and Betts. W: Miller (6-6). L: Peluse (8-4). Save: Leasure (3). HR: Tulsa, Valera (7), Pages (21). RBI: Tulsa, Valera 4 (33), Pages (62), Betancourt (2), January (7). E: Midland, Davidson (18), Peluse (3) LOB: Midland 5, Tulsa 7. T: 2:21. A: 3,818.

Sunday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Mickey McDonald, 3B (4-0-2-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 2B (3-0-1-0); 3, Tyler Soderstrom, 1B (4-0-0-0); 4, JJ Schwarz, C (4-0-1-0); 5, Logan Davidson (4-0-0-0); 6, Devin Foyle, RF (4-0-0-0); 7, Michael Guldberg, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Shane Selman, LF (2-0-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, DH (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (5-1-3-4); 6, Ismael Alcantara, CF (3-0-1-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-1); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-1-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-1-0-0); 6, Ryan January, DH (3-1-1-1); 7, Ty Kelly, LF (4-0-0-0); 8, Chris Betts (1-1-0-0); 9, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (4-1-2-1).