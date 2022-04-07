Watch now: Top Dodgers prospect Michael Busch returns to Drillers after strong '21 finish

It wasn't expected that highly regarded Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Michael Busch would return for a second season with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022.

Busch, a 2019 Dodgers first-round draft choice after being one of the NCAA's top hitters at North Carolina, ended last season on a tear as he batted .413 in September to cap a strong second-half turnaround that began with a good showing in the Futures Game.

Overall, the left-handed hitting second baseman batted .267 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs in 107 games. He led the Texas League (then named Double-A Central) with 84 runs, tied for second with 27 doubles, was second with 495 plate appearances, second with 70 walks, fourth in RBIs and fifth in homers.

Those are numbers that would normally merit a promotion to Triple-A, but Busch will be in the Drillers' lineup when they open the TL season at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Wichita Wind Surge at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium.

"Michael Busch is not going to be here long in my opinion," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Busch, 24, would likely be up in Triple-A in any other major league organization, but the Dodgers' farm system is loaded with talent. He wasn't surprised that he was assigned again to Tulsa when spring training ended.

"No, it's part of the game; I'm glad to be back," Busch said before a Wednesday night workout at ONEOK Field.

Busch isn't frustrated by returning to Double-A.

"I can see how guys would kind of take it that way; we all want to go up, we all don't want to be in the same spot, but that's a good thing, light a fire underneath you," Busch said. "In an organization like this you have a lot of good players at every single level. But they win a lot. I can speak for myself, I want nothing more than to win a World Series and be a part of a team that does that.

"I think it also gives you a little motivation with guys who are so good, just being around them every day, seeing what they do, but at the end of the day we're here to win."

Busch was in Double-A in 2021 despite only having 10 games of minor league experience entering last season. Last year's experience should put Busch far ahead of where was going into 2021.

"I think it helps a lot," Busch said. "It's hard to gauge just exactly how much. I think in baseball you get 500 at-bats or so; that helps tremendously."

Busch suffered a broken wrist when he was struck by a pitch on his right hand in 2019. And last year's slow start likely was partially related to him being hit on the right hand again by a pitch.

Busch opened last September as the league's player of the week as he batted 13-of-24 in a six-game series against Springfield. His hot hitting carried through the offseason and into spring training, where he batted .500 (4-for-8) in five major league games.

"I just feel better in the box, better defensively, getting some more reps in the offseason, getting stronger," Busch said.

In his fourth season of pro ball, this will be Busch's first chance to play a normal full schedule after COVID canceled the minors in 2020 and shortened last year by a few weeks as the season started a week later.

"Last year felt like we played a full season, for me at least, played 107 games," Busch said. "We didn't get the season cut short at all, it was a good season last year. Twenty more games this year than last year; can't complain about playing some more baseball."

