Watch now: Strong relief propels Drillers past Hooks for series split

Tulsa Drillers reliever Mark Washington received a long look from the Los Angeles Dodgers during major league spring training.

Washington allowed only one run in five appearances in the Cactus League.

“That was really fun to get the opportunity to throw with big league catchers and in front of big league hitters, it was a blessing,” Washington said. “I was just happy I took advantage of the opportunity.

“I loved it, loved every second of it. I was happy to get my feet wet. The biggest thing I took out of it is I’m not that far away even though I’m two levels from the big leagues. I know my stuff plays at that level. I’ve just got to keep executing, keep my body healthy and work my way up there.”

Washington is off to an excellent start in his second season in the Drillers bullpen.

On Sunday afternoon, Washington escaped an inherited bases-loaded, no-out situation without any scoring to protect a one-run lead.

“Those type of situations are the ones you ask for to come into,” Washington said.

Washington picked up a two-inning hold that helped the Drillers hang on for a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers (13-8), who got a first-inning homer from Ryan Ward and fifth-inning RBI double by Michael Busch, bounced back from a 7-5 loss on Saturday as Enmanuel Valdez won that game for the Hooks (9-12) with a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth.

Valdez, who also had a winning homer in the series opener, was a key figure again Sunday. In the third inning, Valdez lined a tying double. In the seventh, the Hooks loaded the bases with three consecutive hits off Jose Martinez (1-0).

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey then called on the 6-foot-7 Washington, who struck out Wilyer Abreu to bring up the left-handed hitting Valdez, whose looping liner was caught by shortstop Devin Mann for an unassisted double play.

“I got him (Valdez) to swing on a slider inside and he jammed it and hit it to Dev,” Washington said.

Washington, 26, a right-hander with velocity in the high 90s (mph), was a 25th-round draft choice from Lehigh University by the Dodgers in 2017. Last year, he was 6-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 37 appearances for Tulsa.

This season, he is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in eight games. Opponents are only batting .111 against him. His spring stint impressed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“He’s been our most consistent reliever this year,” Hennessey said. “We feel comfortable with him there. It was a high-leverage situation … that was a key moment in the game.

“Doc (Roberts) and (pitching coach) Mark Prior love him. He threw the ball well in spring training and has carried that over into the season.”

Despite Washington’s effort, the Drillers had to escape one more threat in the ninth as Valdez came up with runners at first and second with two outs. Guillermo Zuniga, however, struck out Valdez swinging to salvage a split of the six-game series for the Drillers.

“That guy’s a good hitter and we were hoping not to face him,” Hennessey said. “But we felt comfortable with Zuni out there, he made some good pitches and that 2-2 slider to get him out. He’s a tough guy to punch, one of the best hitters in the league, and we got him today.”

DRILLERS 2, HOOKS 1

Corpus Christi 001 000 000 — 1 9 0

Tulsa 100 010 00x — 2 7 1

Bravo, Ruppenthal (4), Endersby (5), Hernandez (8) and Berryhill; Grove, Martinez (4), Washington (7), Zuniga (9) and Taylor, Feduccia (4), W: Martinez (1-0). L: Endersby (0-1). Save: Zuniga (3). HR: Tulsa, Ward (8). RBI: Corpus Christi, Valdez (17); Tulsa, Ward (19), Busch (20). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Corpus Christi 10, Tulsa 7. T: 2:28. A: 4,372.

Saturday

HOOKS 7, DRILLERS 5

Corpus Christi 000 101 203 — 7 5 0

Tulsa 100 000 040 — 5 7 0

Melendez, Horrell (4), Tamarez (5), Record (8), Conn (9) and Diaz; Miller, Jimenez (5), Dodson (6), Ochsenbein (7), Leasure (8) and Feduccia. W: Record (1-0). L: Leasure (0-1). Save: Conn (1). HR: Corpus Christi, Valdez (4); Tulsa, Outman (5). RBI: Corpus Christi, Valdez 4 (16), Diaz (13), Alvarez (1), Guerrero (1); Tulsa, Pages 2 (18), Outman (10), Ward (18), Mann (3). DP: Corpus Christi 1. LOB: Corpus Christi 10, Tulsa 13. T: 3:12. A: 8,102.

