Watch now: Ryan Noda's walk-off homer caps dramatic late-night win for Drillers

For the third time this season, the Tulsa Drillers celebrated a victory after a walk-off homer.

On Friday night, Ryan Noda's three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning gave the Drillers a 4-1 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field.

Due to a storm that delayed the starting time nearly two hours until past 9 p.m., the game's scheduled length was shortened to seven innings — a new rule in the minors this season.

The game was scoreless through seven, but BJ Boyd lined a one-out RBI single in the eighth to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Drillers had runners at the corners with two outs when Justin Yurchak's bad-hop RBI single eluded first baseman Caleb Hamilton and tied the game at 1. Noda followed with his winning blast over the center-field wall for his team-high 22nd homer.

Jeren Kendall has the only other two Drillers walk-off homers this season.

It was a tough ending for Wichita reliever Tyler Beck, who had shut out the Drillers on one hit until Yurchak's tying single.

Tulsa (47-41) trails Wichita (51-37) by four games in the battle for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth with 32 games remaining.