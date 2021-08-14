Watch now: Ryan Noda's walk-off homer caps dramatic late-night win for Drillers

For the third time this season, the Tulsa Drillers celebrated a victory after a walk-off homer.
On Friday night, Ryan Noda's three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning gave the Drillers a 4-1 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field.
Due to a storm that delayed the starting time nearly two hours until past 9 p.m., the game's scheduled length was shortened to seven innings — a new rule in the minors this season.
The game was scoreless through seven, but BJ Boyd lined a one-out RBI single in the eighth to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Drillers had runners at the corners with two outs when Justin Yurchak's bad-hop RBI single eluded first baseman Caleb Hamilton and tied the game at 1. Noda followed with his winning blast over the center-field wall for his team-high 22nd homer.
Jeren Kendall has the only other two Drillers walk-off homers this season.
It was a tough ending for Wichita reliever Tyler Beck, who had shut out the Drillers on one hit until Yurchak's tying single.
Tulsa (47-41) trails Wichita (51-37) by four games in the battle for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth with 32 games remaining.
Until the eighth, the Drillers' best scoring opportunity came in the fourth when they loaded with one-out singles by Miguel Vargas and Yurchak, and Noda's walk. Vargas was then thrown out by left fielder Ernie De La Trinidad as he tried to score on Jacob Amaya's fly out.
Beck issued a pair of one-out walks in the sixth, but retired Yurchak on a pop-up and Noda on a grounder to escape the jam.
Wichita catcher Roy Morales was struck in the face by a Gus Varland pitch in the first inning. Morales was motionless on the ground for a moment, but then eventually left the field under his own power.
Friday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0), 2, BJ Boyd, DH (4-0-2-1); 3, Roy Morales, C (0-0-0-0), Spencer Steer, PR/3B (3-0-0-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Jermaine Palacios, 2B (3-0-2-0); 6, Andrew Bechtold, 3B/1B (3-0-1-0); 7, Ernie De La Trinidad, LF (3-0-0-0); 8, Aaron Whitefield, CF (3-1-0-0); 9, Caleb Hamilton, 1B/C (3-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, DH (2-1-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (3-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-2-1); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (3-1-1-3); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-1-0); 9, Andres Noriega, C (2-0-0-0), Hunter Feduccia, PH/C (1-0-0-0).
Drillers 4, Wind Surge 1
Wichita 000 000 01 — 1 5 0
Tulsa 000 000 04— 4 5 0
Schulfer, Beck (4) and Morales, Hamilton (1); Varland, Washington (4), Robertson (6), Watson (8) and Noriega, Feduccia (8). W: Watson (3-1). L: Beck (0-1). HR: Tulsa — Noda (22). RBI: Wichita — Boyd (48); Tulsa — Noda 3 (54), Yurchak (10). LOB: Wichita 6, Tulsa 5. T: 2:33. A: 5,821.