Watch now: Ryan January leads Drillers' rout over Travelers

Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey was one of the many pro scouts who was impressed by Drillers catcher Ryan January's power potential while he was playing six years ago for storied junior-college program San Jacinto.

"I liked him then when I saw him in Texas," said Hennessey, who was a Los Angeles Dodgers scout before becoming the Drillers manager. "I've got a lot of history with him and he keeps improving."

January batted .375 with four homers in the 2016 JUCO World Series and he was an eighth-round draft choice that summer by the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his first pro game at the rookie level, he homered in his second at-bat.

On Sunday afternoon, January demonstrated his power at ONEOK Field with the first two-homer game of his pro career. January drove in four runs to help the Drillers rout the Arkansas Travelers 16-3.

The Drillers (53-41 overall, 13-14 second half) won the series 4-2 over the Travelers (46-50, 10-17), who have lost 13 of their past 16.

January, as the backup to Carson Taylor, only started for the third time on a 6-3 homestand. In two of those games, he had three hits.

"Ryan has been a professional," Hennessey said. "He has not got to play a lot but to his credit he's working hard and gotten a lot better, both behind the plate and offensively, and we got to see today what he can do. He walks a lot, makes good contact, hard contact and he's got power."

The left-handed hitting January had a RBI double in the fifth inning, and homers in the seventh and eighth. January's second homer, which landed in the Drillers bullpen, came off former St. Louis Cardinals lefty Rob Kaminsky.

"I'm happy to be here, to be a Driller and a Dodger, whatever they need me to do, I am ready to do it, I want to do it," January said. "Playing time isn't really my focus, but when I do play I want to do my best."

January, 25, is batting .292 with three homers, six RBIs and a .485 on-base percentage in nine games for Tulsa since being promoted on June 29 from High-A Great Lakes, where he had spent the previous 1½ seasons since behing selected by the Dodgers from the Diamondbacks in the minor league draft.

January is from Swampscott, Massachusetts, where he grew up as a Boston Red Sox fan. His favorite player while growing up was Manny Ramirez and favorite catcher was Jason Varitek. January welcomed getting the chance to play for another tradition-rich franchise.

"I was excited for sure," January said about joining the Dodgers. "It felt like a completely fresh start, like I was drafted for the first time."

The Drillers took advantage of Arkansas' scheduled starting pitcher, Levi Stoudt, being traded from Seattle to Cincinnati during the weekend. Stoudt shut down Tulsa in two previous starts. In his place was Prelander Berroa, who made his Double-A debut after being acquired from San Francisco earlier this season for former Bishop Kelley infielder Donovan Walton.

Berroa struck out five of the first seven Drillers, but gave up a run in the third and walked three to open the fourth, ending his afternoon on the mound. All of those walks turned into runs as Tulsa scored five in the inning — the first two on Leonel Valera's single — en route to matching its season-high scoring total.

"Definitely swung the bats well today, great approach with hard contact, and a great job by the guys to win the series," Hennessey said.

DRILLERS 16, TRAVELERS 3

Arkansas;000;020;001;—;3;7;1

Tulsa;001;540;42x;—;16;12;1

Berroa, Weiman (4), Haberer (5), Sweet (5), Kober (6), Kuhn (7), Stryffeler (7), Kaminsky (8) and Anchia; Hernandez, Stone (2), Robertson (7), Zunig (9) and January. W: Stone (6-3). L: Berroa (0-1). HR: Arkansas, DeLoach (9); Tulsa, January 2 (3), Mann (11), Pages (17). RBI: Arkansas, DeLoach (48), Kirwer (22), Marlowe (58); Tulsa, January 4 (6), Mann 2 (35), Pages 2 (53), Ward 2 (59), Valera 2 (18), Kendall (17), DeLuca (15). E: Arkansas, Frick (12); Tulsa, Kendall (2). LOB: Arkansas 11, Tulsa 6. T: 3:05. A: 3,414.

Sunday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Tanner Kirwer, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-1); 2, Zach DeLoach, RF (5-2-2-1); 3, Kaden Polcovich, DH (4-0-2-0); 4, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-0-2-1); 5, Riley Unroe, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Jake Anchia, C (4-0-1-0); 7, Connor Hoover, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Patrick Frick, 2B (4-1-0-0); 9, Cesar Izturis Jr. SS (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, LF (3-1-1-1); 2, Ryan Ward, 1B (4-0-1-2); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-2); 4, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-2-1-0); 5, Devin Mann, 2B (4-2-1-2); 6, Carson Taylor, DH (4-3-2-0); 7, Leonel Valera, SS (4-2-1-2); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (2-3-1-1); 9, Ryan January, C (4-2-3-4).