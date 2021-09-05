Watch now: Minors' hitting leader Justin Yurchak continues breakout season, helps Drillers win home finale

So what's been responsible for his breakout season?

"A lot of hard work in the offseason and the year off," Yurchak said. "Numerous people I worked with in the past year, and I was in conversation with different hitting coaches with the Dodgers. They've really helped me progress as a hitter, not only with mechanics but my approach so I'm really thankful for that."

In 18 games with Tulsa, Yurchak is batting .431 with 20 RBIs.

"He's hit wherever he's been," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Anybody who can hit .440 or .450 in this league for the length of time that he's done it, you've got to give him credit. He studies, he works and has put his name on the map for sure. He's a joy to be around and tonight we put him in left and that just adds more value to him.

"He has a feel to hit and there's not a lot of guys like that around. You pitch him in, he's going to pull it and if you pitch him away he's going to go the other way. He covers everything."

Yurchak drove in the game's first run with a grounder and his two-out RBI single in the second inning capped a four-run outburst that made it 5-0. In the sixth, his grounder drove in another run that made it 9-1.