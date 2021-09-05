Watch now: Minors' hitting leader Justin Yurchak continues breakout season, helps Drillers win home finale

Justin Yurchak capped his first game as an outfielder in his pro career with a diving catch to end the Tulsa Drillers' 9-4 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday night.
For Yurchak, normally a first baseman, it was another shining moment in a breakout season as he leads the minor leagues with a .374 batting average.
Not even being sidelined for two weeks has slowed him down. In four games since coming off the Injured List, he's 8-for-16 with seven RBIs, including three Sunday.
"It makes it easier when you hit with guys on base," Yurchak said. "Last few days it's been a lot easier with (Michael) Busch, (James) Outman and (Miguel) Vargas doing so well. It was nice to pick up where I left off."
The left-handed hitting Yurchuk, 24, led High-A Central with a .356 batting average in 62 games when he was promoted to Double-A Tulsa July 31.
Yurchak, a 12th-round draft choice by the Chicago White Sox in 2017, batted .345 in a short season in 2017 and .256 in low Single-A in 2018 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Manny Banuelos, who is now in the Mexican League. In 2019, Yurchak batted a combined .321 for short-season Ogden and Great Lakes, which was then in low-A.
During 2020 when the minor league season was canceled, Yurchak completed his college degree at SUNY Binghamton while staying ready to return to baseball.
So what's been responsible for his breakout season?
"A lot of hard work in the offseason and the year off," Yurchak said. "Numerous people I worked with in the past year, and I was in conversation with different hitting coaches with the Dodgers. They've really helped me progress as a hitter, not only with mechanics but my approach so I'm really thankful for that."
In 18 games with Tulsa, Yurchak is batting .431 with 20 RBIs.
"He's hit wherever he's been," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Anybody who can hit .440 or .450 in this league for the length of time that he's done it, you've got to give him credit. He studies, he works and has put his name on the map for sure. He's a joy to be around and tonight we put him in left and that just adds more value to him.
"He has a feel to hit and there's not a lot of guys like that around. You pitch him in, he's going to pull it and if you pitch him away he's going to go the other way. He covers everything."
Yurchak drove in the game's first run with a grounder and his two-out RBI single in the second inning capped a four-run outburst that made it 5-0. In the sixth, his grounder drove in another run that made it 9-1.
Busch continued his torrid hitting as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Devin Mann also had two hits, including a homer, and James Outman went 2-for-4.
Drillers right-hander Michael Grove came off the IL and allowed only two hits and one run over four innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. Gus Varland (1-3) also went four innings — he breezed through his first three before allowing Justin Toerner's three-run homer. Toerner, a Drillers nemesis since 2019, also homered off Grove. Varland, coming back from Tommy John surgery, picked up his first win since June 2019.
"Really good stuff," Hennessey said about those pitchers. "Michael Grove's got an 8 ERA but he's way better than that. We know that. He was up to 99 (mph) and his slider and changeup were really good. Varland the same thing — a really good arm.
"These guys are coming into their own and hopefully it's not too late, and we're going to keep grinding for the playoffs."
Tulsa (58-50), after splitting a six-game series with Springfield (40-68), trails Frisco (59-47) by two games in the race for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth with Arkansas (59-49) and Northwest Arkansas (57-50) also in contention.
The Drillers, after taking Monday off, will complete the regular season with a 12-game trip to Amarillo and Midland. The only way they can return to ONEOK Field this season is if they make the playoffs. They ended the regular season with a 34-26 home record.
"This was probably our best all-around game all year," Hennessey said. "We saved the best for the last for our fans."
DRILLERS 9, CARDINALS 4
Springfield;001;000;030;--;4;7;0
Tulsa;141;003;00x;--;9;9;1
Brettell, Leahy (2), Escobar (7), Marnon (8) and Rodriguez; Grove, Varland (5), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Varland (1-3). L: Brettell (1-5). HR: Springfield, Toerner 2 (7); Tulsa, Mann (7). RBIs: Springfield — Toerner 4 (24); Tulsa — Yurchak 3 (20), Busch 2 (63), Vargas (53), Mann (47), Hoese (15). E: Tulsa, Vargas (11). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Springfield 4, Tulsa 5. T: 2:38. A: 6,387.