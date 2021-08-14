Watch now: Miguel Vargas powers Drillers past Wind Surge

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.84 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-3, 3.12 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 12-11

Promotions: Family Funday/Pool Noodles — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive pool noodles. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Game recap: Miguel Vargas homered twice to spark the Drillers past the Wind Surge 5-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. It was Vargas’ first two-homer game with the Drillers and third of his pro career.

After three consecutive wins, the Drillers (48-41) have cut Wichita’s lead to three games in the battle for Double-A Central’s second and final playoff berth with 31 remaining.