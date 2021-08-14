Watch now: Miguel Vargas powers Drillers past Wind Surge

Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.84 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-3, 3.12 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 12-11
Promotions: Family Funday/Pool Noodles — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive pool noodles. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Miguel Vargas homered twice to spark the Drillers past the Wind Surge 5-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. It was Vargas’ first two-homer game with the Drillers and third of his pro career.
After three consecutive wins, the Drillers (48-41) have cut Wichita’s lead to three games in the battle for Double-A Central’s second and final playoff berth with 31 remaining.
Vargas, a right-handed hitter, opened the scoring with a homer that he sliced just inside the right-field foul pole in the first inning. Wichita’s BJ Boyd then tied the game at 1 in the third with the first of his two homers. Vargas snapped the tie with a sixth-inning leadoff homer into the Drillers’ bullpen in right field.
Tulsa added to its lead in the seventh as Andres Noriega lined a double for his first Double-A RBI and scored on Michael Busch’s two-run homer.
Drillers right-hander Jose Martinez, who had an 18.00 ERA after his previous two starts, allowed one run on three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out four as he threw 49 of 79 pitches for strikes. Andrew Schwaab followed with two perfect innings, striking out four of six batters to pick up the win.
Clutch power: Ryan Noda has winning final-inning, three-run homers the past two Friday nights for Tulsa. Noda entered Saturday ranked third in Double-A Central with 22 homers, 54 RBIs and 49 walks. Noda’s most recent blast gave Tulsa its seventh walk-off win of the season in the 4-1 victory over Wichita.
Strong relief: Mark Washington’s two scoreless innings Friday extended his scoreless outing streak to five over nine innings.
Saturday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0), 2, BJ Boyd, LF (4-2-2-2); 3, Jermaine Palacios, 3B (4-0-0-0); 4, Trey Cabbage, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Andrew Bechtold, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Ernie De La Trinidad, RF (3-0-2-0); 7, Aaron Whitefield, CF (4-0-0-0); 8, DJ Burt, 2B (3-0-1-0); 9, Caleb Hamilton, C (3-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-2-2); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-2-2-2); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-0-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-0-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, DH (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-1-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-0-0); 9, Andres Noriega, C (3-1-2-1).
Drillers 5, Wind Surge 2
Wichita 001 000 010 — 2 6 0
Tulsa 100 001 30x — 5 7 1
Sands, Manoah (6), Garcia (8) and Hamilton; Martinez, Schwaab (6), Ochsenbein (8) and Noriega. W: Schwaab (4-0). L: Sands (2-1). HR: Wichita — Boyd 2 (12); Tulsa — Vargas 2 (12), Busch (14). RBI: Wichita — Boyd 2 (50); Tulsa — Vargas 2 (42), Busch 2 (40), Noriega (1). LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 5. T: 2:31. A: 5,839.