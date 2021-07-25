Watch now: Miguel Vargas, James Outman ignite Drillers in historic win

Sunday afternoon's sweltering conditions didn't faze Tulsa Drillers third baseman Miguel Vargas and outfielder James Outman when they arrived at ONEOK Field.
First-pitch temperature was 97 degrees — the hottest for a Drillers home game this season.
Outman said, "It beats rain."
Vargas added, "It feels like Cuba, like Miami (Florida) so I feel like (I'm) home right now."
Each had three hits, including a homer, and scored four runs as they helped make it an historic day for the Drillers. Vargas had a career-high eight RBIs as the Drillers set a franchise scoring record in a 23-8 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals before 5,314 fans.
Ryan Noda had a homer and five RBIs for the Drillers (38-34), who also tied the ONEOK Field scoring record that San Antonio set in a 23-10 win on April 11, 2011. The Drillers' previous team record in their 44 seasons came in a 22-5 win on July 29, 1990, at Wichita. Tulsa had scored a combined 14 runs in its previous five Sunday home games this season.
For the second time in the series, the Naturals (37-34) lost after giving former Oklahoma State pitcher Jon Heasley a 5-0 lead when he took the mound in the first inning.
"It's a long game, we've got nine innings, anything can happen," Outman said.
Outman, in his third game with the Drillers and first as the leadoff hitter, sparked the comeback as he opened the bottom of the first inning with a 404-foot homer that he said "felt like butter."
"We knew we can insert him in the leadoff spot because he can run," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He put together quality ABs. He's got power. He kind of sparked us today, relaxed us with the leadoff home run and we just carried over for nine innings."
Outman had a single in the Drillers' seven-run rally in the second. Romer Cuadrado's two-run homer made it 5-3, Vargas and Donovan Casey drew bases-loaded walks that tied the game, and Noda then flared a two-run double for a 7-5 lead before the Drillers added another run on second baseman Austin Dennis' error. Heasley (4-2), who entered with a 3.45 ERA, was charged with six runs in 1 2/3 innings.
In the third, the Drillers scored six — half of those on Vargas' double — and it was suddenly 14-5.
"I wasn't even paying attention to the score and I looked, `Oh my gosh we're up by a lot right now,' " Outman said. "It felt like the Naturals were still in the game so I'm glad we were able to keep playing good baseball throughout the whole game."
The Drillers finished the scoring with five runs in the eighth against infielder Brhet Bewley, who made his pro pitching debut. Outman led off with a single and scored when Vargas socked a three-run homer over the left-center wall.
Vargas has 29 RBIs in 35 games with Tulsa.
"He's a professional hitter, grinds out every at-bat," Hennessey said. "He's not going to give in, makes adjustments between pitches. The sky's the limit."
The Drillers' previous scoring high this year was 12 on three occasions. Tulsa won the seven-game series, 4-3. The team that scored first lost five of the last six games.
"Good for us, good for the team," Vargas said. "That comeback was fun, we just come out doing our job together as a team."
Everyone in Tulsa's lineup except Stevie Berman (who scored two runs) had a hit and everyone scored except Hunter Feduccia, who had two RBIs.
"Hitting is contagious," Outman said. "It's always fun when we're all hitting."
Drillers 23, Naturals 8
NW Arkansas;500;200;010;--;8;9;1
Tulsa;176;013;05x;--;23;18;1
Heasley, Woods (2), Garcia (3), Cuas (5), Sotillet (6), Bewley (8) and Fermin, Cropley (3); Grove, Drury (4), C.Watson (7), Martinson (8) and Feduccia. W: Drury (2-1). L: Heasley (4-2). HR: NW Arkansas, Perkins (3), Dennis (1); Tulsa, Outman (1), Cuadrado (8), Vargas (8), Noda (14). RBIs: NW Arkansas -- Perkins 3 (11), Melendez 2 (58), Hicklen 2 (29), Dennis (1); Tulsa, Vargas 8 (29), Noda 5 (35), Casey 2 (35), Busch 2 (29), Cuadrado 2 (24), Feduccia 2 (22), Outman (3). E: NW Arkansas, Dennis (1); Tulsa, Drury (1). LOB: NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 6. T: 3:47. A: 5,314.