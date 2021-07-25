Watch now: Miguel Vargas, James Outman ignite Drillers in historic win

Outman, in his third game with the Drillers and first as the leadoff hitter, sparked the comeback as he opened the bottom of the first inning with a 404-foot homer that he said "felt like butter."

"We knew we can insert him in the leadoff spot because he can run," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He put together quality ABs. He's got power. He kind of sparked us today, relaxed us with the leadoff home run and we just carried over for nine innings."

Outman had a single in the Drillers' seven-run rally in the second. Romer Cuadrado's two-run homer made it 5-3, Vargas and Donovan Casey drew bases-loaded walks that tied the game, and Noda then flared a two-run double for a 7-5 lead before the Drillers added another run on second baseman Austin Dennis' error. Heasley (4-2), who entered with a 3.45 ERA, was charged with six runs in 1 2/3 innings.

In the third, the Drillers scored six — half of those on Vargas' double — and it was suddenly 14-5.

"I wasn't even paying attention to the score and I looked, `Oh my gosh we're up by a lot right now,' " Outman said. "It felt like the Naturals were still in the game so I'm glad we were able to keep playing good baseball throughout the whole game."