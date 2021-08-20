Watch now: Michael Busch's walk-off hit gives Drillers another late-night Friday win

For the second consecutive Friday, the Tulsa Drillers came away with a walk-off win just before midnight.

Michael Busch lined a two-out, bases-loaded RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-6 at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers (51-43) stayed within four games of Wichita for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth with 26 games remaining. Tulsa has won three of the first four in the six-game series with the Naturals (48-45).

It was a night of many missed scoring opportunities for the Drillers, who had a season-high 21 left on base.

Mark Washington (5-1) was credited with the win as needed only 33 pitches over three shutout innings.

The game had been tied at 6 since the fifth inning.

In the seventh, Tulsa's Hunter Feduccia was thrown out at the plate on Ryan Noda's single. An inning later, Tulsa's Juan Zabala struck out to strand runners at second and third.