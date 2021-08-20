Watch now: Michael Busch's walk-off hit gives Drillers another late-night Friday win

For the second consecutive Friday, the Tulsa Drillers came away with a walk-off win just before midnight.
Michael Busch lined a two-out, bases-loaded RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-6 at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers (51-43) stayed within four games of Wichita for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth with 26 games remaining. Tulsa has won three of the first four in the six-game series with the Naturals (48-45).
It was a night of many missed scoring opportunities for the Drillers, who had a season-high 21 left on base.
Mark Washington (5-1) was credited with the win as needed only 33 pitches over three shutout innings.
The game had been tied at 6 since the fifth inning.
In the seventh, Tulsa's Hunter Feduccia was thrown out at the plate on Ryan Noda's single. An inning later, Tulsa's Juan Zabala struck out to strand runners at second and third.
In the ninth, the Drillers loaded the bases with one out, but Kody Hoese grounded into a forceout and Jacob Amaya struck out. Tulsa was on the verge of letting a similar chance clip away in the 10th as Jeren Kendall struck out to bring up Busch, who ended the game with a drive into center field after a season-high 4:16.
The teams combined for eight runs during a 38-minute first inning.
NWA scored three on homers by Jeison Guzman and Seuly Matias with a walk in between. Tulsa answered with five runs as Kendall and Busch led off with homers against Ronald Bolanos, who was on a rehab start. Miguel Vargas singled and Noda walked. Hoese singled home Vargas with the tying run. Amaya walked to load the bases and Cuadrado's infield hit drove in Noda. With two outs, Kendall drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in a run for a 5-3 lead.
Drillers pitcher Jose Martinez's throwing error led to the Naturals scoring twice as they tied the game at 5.
Each team scored in the fifth. The Naturals' run came as a result of two walks and a two-out error by Busch. Tulsa answered as Busch drew a tying bases-loaded walk, but got only that run out of an inning when it placed the first five batters on base.
Friday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 6-0-1-0); 2, Jeison Guzman, SS (5-1-2-2); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (3-0-1-0); 4, Meibrys Viloria, DH (4-1-0-0); 5, Seuly Matias, RF (5-1-1-2); 6, Freddy Fermin, DH (3-1-1-0), Kevin Merrell, PR (0-0-0-0); 7, Brewer Hicklen, LF (4-1-2-0); 8, Blake Perkins, CF (4-0-0-0); 9, Jimmy Govern, 3B (4-1-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (5-1-2-2); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-2-3): 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (6-1-3-0); 4, Ryan Noda, 1B (4-1-1-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (6-0-2-1); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-2-0); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (6-0-4-1); 8, Devin Mann, LF (5-1-1-0); 9, Andres Noriega, C (3-0-1-0), Hunter Feduccia, PH-C (1-0-0-0), Juan Zabala, PH-C (1-0-0-0).
Drillers 7, Naturals 6
NW Arkansas 320 010 000 0 — 6 8 2
Tulsa 500 010 000 1 — 7 18 2
Bolanos, Garcia (1), Capps (4), Cuas (5), Sotillet (8), Dye (10) and Viloria; Martinez, Warzek (4), Robertson (5), Washington (8) and Noriega, Feduccia (8), Zabala (9). W: Washington (5-1). L: Dye (3-2). HR: NW Arkansas — Guzman (1), Matias (1); Tulsa -- Kendall (10), Busch (15). RBI: NWA — Guzman 2 (4), Matias 2 (2); Tulsa — Busch 3 (44), Kendall 2 (33), Hoese (11), Cuadrado (32). E: NWA -- Guzman (2), Pasquantino (2); Tulsa -- Martinez (1), Busch (7). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 12, Tulsa 21. T: 4:16. A: 6,020.