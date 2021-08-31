Watch now: Michael Busch leads Drillers' romp past Cardinals

Many signs looked promising for the Tulsa Drillers going into their final homestand opener Tuesday night.

Tulsa entered the game with Double-A Central’s second-highest batting average (.270) for August, while Springfield had the league’s highest ERA at 6.07.

And it was helpful for the Drillers that outfielder James Outman was activated after spending two weeks on the injured list.

Outman, back in the leadoff spot, went 3-for-3 and scored twice to help set the tone for the Drillers’ early onslaught in a 15-2 victory over the Cardinals at ONEOK Field.

Other hitting stars for Tulsa included Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas. Busch went 4-for-6 with a homer, three doubles and five RBIs. He is second in Double-A Central with 23 doubles. Vargas, the league hitting leader at .327, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as he batted .410 in August.

Tulsa scored in every inning except the third and matched its season high with 18 hits. The Drillers (56-47) remained two games behind Frisco in the battle for league’s second and final playoff berth with 17 remaining. Springfield (37-66) has lost 10 of its past 12 games.

The Drillers scored four runs in both the first and second innings off Springfield’s Michael Bretell (1-4).